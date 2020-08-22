Boruto 49 finally explains the origin of the damaged bandana of the protagonist

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the first scenes he struck by Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it was the vision of a grown Boruto, with karma on his face and the Byakugan, but also the presence of a strange forehead. In fact, the one possessed by the protagonist was damaged with two lines, one horizontally as used by the traitor ninjas and a vertical one on the side.

Would Boruto have run away from the village? Would she betray him? These questions may have received an answer in chapter 49 of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations. During Isshiki Otsutsuki’s assault on Konoha that Naruto is temporarily holding off, Boruto and Sasuke start talking about the situation, karma, and what to do in certain cases.

However, the protagonist asks his teacher for his forehead cover, the one that Naruto had once damaged in the Epilogue Valley and which was then returned to Sasuke at the end of the original manga. Boruto then binds the symbol of the Leaf on the forehead, making it clear that the front cover he wears at the beginning of the manga is that of Sasuke, now passed to him. All that remains is to understand the second cut, the vertical one and which coincides with the wound in the right eye.

Boruto’s choice to launch into battle testifies to his growth, will we see him as the protagonist of the clash with the Otsutsuki?