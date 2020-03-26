Boruto 44 is now a crisis in Konoha: blackmail could lead to death

Share it:

There seems to be no peace for the protagonists of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The manga has in fact a long arc against the organization Kara which has not hesitated in bringing battle to the gates of the Village of the Leaf. Let's see which ones are in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 44.

After taking Naruto away from the horrible dimension in which he was sealed thanks to the defeat of Boro, everyone returned safely to the Village of the Leaf. The famous ninja city has now regained its boss even though it is still not at full strength after the defeat suffered at the hands of Jigen. But around the corner there is already another threat to the boys.

As Koji Kasshin prepares for battle with Jigen, Amado decides instead to head to Konoha with a plan in mind. Appears in front of the new generation Ino-Shika-Cho trio e immediately defeats Shikadai in combat, making him wear a collar with unknown effects. This is where the new crisis for the Leaf Village actually starts as Amado will be able to get in touch with the leaders of Konoha to negotiate.

The character of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations asks that he be granted asylum in the ninja village and obviously in return he will provide a lot of information about Kara and Jigen. There is no time to lose for Naruto and the others since the collar is explosive and will complete its task both with a voice command from Amado and within a set time. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will return in April with chapter 45 on MangaPlus.