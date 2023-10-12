Bokyaku Battery Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

At the time this article was written, there was no additional significant or interesting data available regarding the television anime adaptation of Boukyaku Battery.

However, fans can anticipate the release of additional important details in the future weeks and months, particularly given that the anime’s main cast has already been revealed.

To the delight in fans, it has been verified that the series will receive an anime adaptation. MAPPA previously broadcasted an original net animation (ONA) adaptation during the Jump to Special Anime Festa 2020 online event in October 2020.

“Bkyaku Battery” is a manga series penned and drawn by the incredibly talented artist Eko Mikawa.

Since its April 2018 debut on the online manga app Shnen Jump+ by Shueisha, the series has captivated readers.

The manga was compiled to sixteen volumes as of August 4, 2023, demonstrating its continued popularity and success.

So, here we are launching a dedicated article about Bokyaku Battery, and these will discuss release dates, narratives, and other pertinent topics.

Bokyaku Battery Release Date

Exciting news for Bokyaku Battery enthusiasts! The production staff has announced that an anime adaptation is currently in production. They have even introduced the principal cast and provided character breakdowns.

Although the exact date of release has not yet been verified, the series is anticipated to premiere in the autumn of 2024.

As we await an official release date, which could be disclosed in winter 2023 or spring 2024, stay vigilant for more updates. Stay tuned for additional details!

Bokyaku Battery Cast

As of yet the whole cast & staff names have been revealed yet but you can check out a few names that have been unveiled:

Japanese staff

Original creator: Eko Mikawa

Japanese cast

Mamoru Miyano as Kei Kaname

Toshiki Masuda as Haruka Kiyomine

Bokyaku Battery Trailer

Bokyaku Battery Plot

Hanyu Kiyomine, a famous pitcher, and Kei Kaname, a talented catcher, will begin their high school baseball careers at Tokyo Metropolitan Kotesashi High School, an unidentified baseball school.

Intriguingly, Kei has forgotten his baseball memory, and he now attends the same school as erstwhile rivals who quit the sport. Now, as they reunite along with revive their passion for baseball, their story unfolds.

Bkyaku Battery is a baseball manga authored and drawn by Eko Mikawa in Japan.

The plot follows a group of former baseball players who are brought together by destiny when they enroll at an identical university.

The university was lacking a baseball team at the time, so the group that had competed against each other over the years made a team and began playing again, reigniting their passion over the sport.

Studio MAPPA is currently gathering up the remains of the anime industry with works like Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan: Final Season.

