Like us, you’ve probably already seen every episode of Bodies, Netflix’s latest grim drama, and are eager to learn whether or not the show will return for a second season. The show follows four detectives from various eras as they investigate the discovery of the same corpse in four separate time periods: 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053.

We want to know whether the series will continue after that cliffhanger. Here is all we know about the upcoming second season of the Netflix original series Bodies, from the prospective cast to what series creator Paul Tomalin has to say.

Bodies Season 2 Renewal Status

It’s not clear to us at this time. Netflix has billed Bodies as a “limited series,” leading us to believe the show’s run would be cut short. Series creator Paul Tomalin has said that the cliffhanger finale leaves room for further episodes. He told Cosmopolitan UK, “The characters were brought to an end.”

“But that being said, if it’s a ridiculous hit and people are storming Netflix [for more], we left that ellipsis just in case, with a very exciting idea that does justice to the set-up and develops it further.” Get with it, Netflix!

Bodies Season 2 Release Date

The second season of Bodies will premiere on Netflix in January 2025. No decision has been made about a second season of the program. Nonetheless, the online series is being well received by both reviewers and fans, which bodes well for a potential renewal for a second season.

Bodies Story

The murder mystery Bodies is like a cross between Line of Duty and The Lazarus Project, with a dash of Vienna Blood thrown in. There are four parallel storylines in this police procedural drama. A detective from each era becomes involved after the same man’s death is discovered on Longharvest Lane in London’s East End in 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053. The investigators make connections across decades and find that their cases are interconnected.

Elias Mannix, a shadowy political leader played by Stephen Graham, seems to be crucial. Is it possible that Mannix had a significant role in the murder? What ominous forces are at work, exactly? The mystery can only be solved if the four investigators, Hassan, Hillingwood, Whiteman, and Maplewood, from separate time periods can work together to reveal a plot that has been ongoing for the last 153 years.

Bodies Cast

Amaka Okafor as DS Shahara Hasan

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DS Charles Whiteman

Shira Haas as Iris Maplewood

Kyle Soller as Hillinghead

George Parker as Henry Ashe

Michael Jibson as Barber

Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix / Sir Julian Harker

Tom Mothersdale as Gabriel Defoe

Synnøve Karlsen as Polly Hillinghead

Max Lohan as young Mullins

Bodies Series Ending

The series finale of “Bodies” has a time travel plot between Detective Iris Maplewood (2053) and the year 1890. There, she gives Detective Edmond Hillinghead a heads-up about the impending marriage of Julius and Polly, Hillinghead’s daughter, and Julius’s plot to conduct a horrible crime that might endanger hundreds of thousands of people.

Edmond Hillinghead confronts Julius about his grim destiny and the fact that he knows Elias Mannix is his true name as they both make their way to jail. Their chat upsets Elias and puts in motion a series of events that will radically alter the course of history, even if Hillinghead suffers a horrible end.

Elias and Polly continue their marriage despite the pressure caused by Polly’s discovery of Elias’s role in the death of her father. Their life and relationships start a downward spiral.

Bodies Season 2 Plot

By altering the future and preventing Elias from detonating the bomb, Shahara alters the plot of Bodies (which we discussed here; thank us later!).

However, in the closing scene, Shahara is seen speaking with a cab driver who turns out to be Iris Maplewood, and the abbreviation ”KYAL”—standing for ‘Know You Are Oved’—pops u in the London city skyline. Consequently, Iris, Shahara, and the rest of the investigators may have to work together once again in season two if they want to put an end to KYAL. How thrilling!

Bodies Season 2 Trailer

There is currently no trailer for the second season of Bodies but be assured that we will add it here as soon as it becomes available. While we wait for Season 2, you may revisit the Season 1 trailer right now.

Where to watch Bodies?

The first season of Bodies is available to stream on Netflix now.

Bodies Series Review

The concept of Paul Tomalin’s Bodies promises to be full of mystery, suspense, tension, and unexpected turns, and he does not disappoint. The first episode, ‘You’re Dead Already,’ takes a risk by transporting viewers from the year 2023 to the year 1890. We are instantly thrust into a convoluted storyline when we learn that two previous detectives, in 1941 and 1890, discovered the identical dead corpse as Detective Hasan. A single unsolved murder that irrevocably changed the course of history is at the center of the episodes as they unfold.

The rest of the ensemble is competent, but Stephen Graham steals the show and is grossly underutilized. The show’s creative idea shows promise, but it never quite lives up to that promise. Until the finale, when everything falls together and the time travel sequences are immensely exciting, there is much too much explanation and not enough action.