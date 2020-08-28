Blade Trinity, Wesley Snipes’ breakdown and threats to Ryan Reynolds

Share it:

Back on TV tonight Blade Trinity, third and final installment of the horror saga of Marvel with protagonist Wesley Snipes, and after telling you the backstory of Blade and the curiosities of Blade II, it is time to conclude our special trilogy of insights.

The final chapter of the saga, which will soon undergo a reboot by Marvel Studios starring Mahershala Ali, is also known to be the most problematic both from the point of view of the box office and from that of critical judgment: the genesis of the flop lies in the production, to say the least troubled.

According to Patton Oswalt, in fact, the work on the film was continually disturbed by the interference of the studio, to the point that Wesley Snipes had a kind of nervous breakdown: for a certain period of time the star refused to speak to the director and screenwriter David S. Goyer, he often closed his trailer for hours answering only if called by the name “Blade” and the few times he communicated with someone he did it via post-it.

Ryan Reynolds confirmed Oswalt’s version during the promotion of the film, saying that Snipes ignored the entire cast during filming. When he met Reynolds he introduced himself and said: “Keep your mouth shut and you will live longer“.

To make matters worse, co-star Jessica Biel took out a $ 300,000 movie camera hitting it with an arrow. The director directed her asking her to “aim at the camera“, which had a Plexiglas shield for protection, except for a small aperture in front of the lens. Biel had perfected her archery skills so well that she hit that hole, and the arrow shot went straight through the lens and entered the camera itself. Footage of the accident is included in the DVD extras.