Blade, the director of John Wick would like to direct the Marvel reboot with Mahershala Ali

He began his career in the Hollywood world as his friend’s stunt double Keanu Reeves in Matrix, then moving from stuntman to director together with David Leitch in the first John Wick always starring Reeves and then continuing to direct it in subsequent and sensational subsequent chapters, in a saga now beloved by the general public.

Chad Stahelski is now one of the undisputed majesties of action cinema 2.0, the one that takes inspiration above all from oriental productions and devotes attention to the technique and choreography of fights, shootings or chases, so much so that the director was also called to take care of some of them in Captain America: Civil War e Birds of Prey.

Strange not to have seen him yet at the helm of a good cinecomic, then, but when Comicbook.com expressly asked him which cartoon character he would love to transpose and direct more on the big screen, Stahelski did not hesitate to say Blade, and coincidentally a reboot of the Daytime it is being worked on in house Marvel Studios, starring Mahershala Ali.

The director said: “As far as I’m concerned, I’m not the greatest superhero type, but I love movies. I love the Avengers. I loved Captain America. I like James Gunn’s take for his Guardians of the Galaxy. Ragnarok seemed to me to be really funny and even very smart. I watch a lot of them. But if I had to choose what to direct, then I’d say I’d really love to pick up Marvel Studios’ Blade reboot.“.

However it specifies: “Aside from that, I care a lot more about John Wick. I’m also really curious to find out everything I can do with Highlander, on how to reinvent the cult of immortal heroes. I like original properties more in which to grow up the opposite and take over as number 5 or number 6. It’s just that. A choice “.

And you: would you like Chad Stahelski to direct Blade? Let us know in the comments.