Black Clover: according to the director of the anime, the new narrative arc will arrive soon

For several years now Black Clover promptly returns to the top of the rankings of the most popular battle shonen by the public. To thank fans for the affection shown, director Tatsuya Yoshihara has revealed a preview that the new story arc of the animated series will arrive shortly.

According to what was revealed by the director, the new narrative arc is conceived specifically for the animated series and will see Asta and Yuno engaged in a long training that will lead them to further enhance themselves. Yoshihara’s words come as a thank you following the achievement of an important follower threshold on your Twitter profile. “Thanks for bringing me thirty thousand followers! The original Black Clover anime arc is going to be downright exciting. I look forward to training with leaders and Spirit Guards“.

The animated series of Black Clover was about to reach the last chapters of the manga of Yuki Tabata and this new unreleased arc it will serve to keep some distance between the two works. Yoshihara’s work so far has never disappointed audiences, confident of the goodness of his next creation. According to some previews, in the next episodes of Black Clover there will be a great battle. However, the Black Clover animated series may stop with episode 154.