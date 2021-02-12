BISHOUJO SENSHI SAILOR MOON ETERNAL – THE SECOND FILM OF THE PROJECT ENDS WITH ‘TO BE CONTINUED’

The second anime film of the two-part project, “ Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal, “premiered in Japan on Thursday (11/02/2021), and the film ends with a teaser phrase in English, “To Be Continued ”(“ Continua,” in Portuguese).

The Oricon posted a video on the film debut day on which the actress Kotono Mitsuishi (Usagi Tsukino / Sailor Moon) was asked about the phrase teaser.

She noted that the original manga story has a “fifth season” or arc, in addition to the “fourth season” that the two current films have adopted. She added: “[if there is a continuation] I would like it to be done as soon as possible.”

The first film was scheduled to open in Japan on September 11, 2020, but was postponed to January 8, 2021, due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan.

The film project will replace the fourth season of Sailor Moon Crystal. The films will cover the “ Dead Moon ” arc of Takeuchi’s original manga.

The films mark 25 years since the franchise last had a work shown in cinemas in Japan.

More about:

The creator of the manga Naoko Takeuchi is credited with the original work and supervision. Chiaki Kon is returning from the third season of the anime to direct both films.

Kazuko Tadano, the character designer for the original Sailor Moon anime, is designing the characters. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Land of the Lustrous, PriPara anime) writes the story, and Toei will distribute the film.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon is a Japanese shoujo manga series written and illustrated by Naoko Takeuchi. The series was originally launched in Nakayoshi magazine from 1991 to 1997 and had 60 chapters published in 18 tankoubon volumes.

The manga was adapted for an anime series produced by Toei Animation and broadcast in Japan from 1992 to 1997.

Toei also developed three animated feature films, a television special, and three anime-based short films. A live-action television adaptation, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, aired from 2003 to 2004. A second anime series, Sailor Moon Crystal, began airing in 2014.