BioShock 4 will take many years to arrive according to Take-Two

It is still too early to draw hasty conclusions, but Take-Two's statements leave no doubt as to one aspect: that BioShock 4 It will take a long time to arrive yet. The problem is that they have not specified more specific deadlines to determine how many years they will be (although years have been discussed, in the plural).

Thus, this new project, which will be developed by Cloud Chamber, will take time to offer a final product as polished as possible. Therefore, it would not be surprising that the title will reach new generation consoles, in which case it could even be exclusive. Obviously, it is only speculation until there is some official announcement.

The information has been disclosed by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, taking advantage of the last financial meeting on the occasion of the company's third fiscal quarter. In addition, their statements are consistent with the fact that, in reality, the Cloud Chamber study has just been formed. And therefore, it is normal that the project is still in a very tempana development phase. Although some recent rumors suggested just the opposite.

So, at the moment everything is questioning. Recently, the director of BioShock 2 made some statements in which he assured that to succeed, this new BioShock should part with the chains of the past. And, taking into account the secrecy with which the project is being carried out after its announcement, it would not be surprising that it was so.

Currently, we have not received a franchise title for many years, BioShock Infinite being the last to arrive, in the previous generation of consoles. At least if we do not take into account the remasters collected in BioShock: The Collection, for PS4, Xbox One and PC. And speaking of the compilation, remember that it is one of the games that Sony gives this month of February 2020 to PS Plus users. And if you have not downloaded it yet, keep in mind that it is already available.

Source: DualShockers