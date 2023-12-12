Berserk of Gluttony Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A dark fantasy anime that delves into the “most useless” of the seven deadly sins, Berserk of Gluttony lives up to its unique moniker. The animated series, which features Tetsuya Yanagisawa of I’ve Always Loved You and Zutto Mae Kara Suki Deshita: Kokuhaku Jikkō Iinkai, weaves together many storylines to tell a moving narrative.

Fate Graphite, a gatekeeper, lives in shame as one of the seven sins’ receivers. The anime’s meteoric rise is due in large part to the fact that it skims along strong emotions, lighting a fire of relatability.

Since Crunchyroll released the series finale, fans have been asking if there would be a sequel. It is yet to be determined if the intriguing cliffhangers will lead to a sequel. Here is all the information you need to know if you are also curious about when Berserk of Gluttony Season 2 will be available on Crunchyroll.

Berserk of Gluttony Season 2 Renewal Status

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding the renewal of Berserk of Gluttony for a second season. Though the manga is still running strong, the anime adaptation has concentrated only on a portion of it. There is more than enough content for further seasons.

Berserk of Gluttony Season 2 Release Date

Season two’s official premiere date is still a mystery, but if 2023 is any indication, it will be in 2024. This will give viewers plenty of time to catch up on Fate’s first-season escapades and be ready for the epic that’s about to happen.

Berserk of Gluttony Story

Fate Graphite is the protagonist of “Berserk of Gluttony,” a narrative about a young guy whose particular affliction makes him very strong but also makes him eat a lot of different things.

Fate struggles to control his ravenous appetite as he explores a magical and monster-filled realm. Fate sets off on a quest to discover a cure for his illness with the help of his childhood companion Chloe and an enigmatic female named Alicia.

Throughout the story, we witness fierce fights, navigate intricate relationships, and delve into the enigmatic beginnings of fate. Power, sacrifice, and the influence of personal decisions on the road to salvation are some of the topics explored in the novel. As Fate faces terrifying enemies and learns the truth about his cursed life, his fight against his ravenous appetite takes center stage.

Establishing alliances, executing betrayals, and evolving Fate’s journey into a mission to discover the truth behind the evil forces threatening the planet as well as for personal redemption. With a blend of fantasy, action, and drama, “Berserk of Gluttony” tells the riveting story of a hero battling his inner demons in a perilous and enchanted world.

Berserk of Gluttony Cast

Fate Graphite Voiced by: Ryōta Ōsaka

Voiced by: Ryōta Ōsaka Greed Voiced by: Tomokazu Seki

Voiced by: Tomokazu Seki Roxy Hart Voiced by: Hisako Tōjō

Voiced by: Hisako Tōjō Myne Voiced by: Misato Matsuoka

Voiced by: Misato Matsuoka Ellis Seifort Voiced by: Hitomi Sekine

Berserk of Gluttony Season 2 Plot

Predicting the precise narrative of the second season is impossible since the first season has not yet been completed. But fans are hoping it will go much further into the intriguing manga series’ setting. Fate Graphite’s cursed skills may put him in unexpected situations where he has to control his hunger.

Season 2 may go into the backstory of Fate’s curse, revealing the sinister truths that link his fate to an ominous prophecy. As Fate faces both outside threats and internal struggles, themes of morality, power, and self-discovery may come to the fore.

The storyline might become even more intricate in season two thanks to the introduction of additional individuals with special skills and ulterior motives. In this interesting and exciting continuation of the series, fans can anticipate a blend of intense action, profound emotional exploration, and enigmatic mystical elements.

Berserk of Gluttony Animation Studio

A.C.G.T. Animation Studios created “Berserk of Gluttony,” an animated film. The studio’s renowned visual expertise brings the tale to life through high-quality animation. Thanks to their amazing work, the animators at A.C.G.T. Animation Studios have faithfully recreated the spirit and complexity of the manga.

Berserk of Gluttony Rating

One of the most anticipated Japanese anime series of 2023 on Crunchyroll Japan is Berserk of Gluttony, based on the popular manga of the same name. The series has become a highlight among Japanese anime, with a flawless 7 out of 10 rating on MyAnimeList and 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb. Its captivating plot promises to fascinate spectators.

Berserk of Gluttony Season 2 Trailer

The producers of “Berserk of Gluttony” have yet to unveil a trailer for the second season; therefore, at this time, there is none available. The public, however, may see the trailer for the previous season on Crunchyroll.

Where to watch Berserk of Gluttony?

Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime both now have “Berserk of Gluttony” available for streaming. Additional official platforms may release the series as its popularity increases. I can’t stress enough how crucial it is to watch the shows on official platforms to support the industry and the producers. By visiting unapproved sites, you are infringing on people’s intellectual property rights and sabotaging the authors’ hard work.