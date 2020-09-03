Berserk: Guts wears Berserk Armor in an unbeatable fan cosplay

Share it:

Andrew Chipotle, a young American cosplayer with a great passion for Berserk, recently took Reddit by showing off one of the best costumes ever, receiving the acclaim of thousands of users. The cosplay sees him wearing the Berserk Armor, wielding the iconic Dragon Slayer and with a snowy background behind him.

The boy is not very famous on social media, but he has a great passion for Kentaro Miura’s work, as you will surely notice after taking a look at the details. The armor was made by hand, as was the sword, and the photo was allegedly taken last winter. It’s not easy to get feedback on Instagram in a crowded world like cosplayers, but Reddit immediately rewarded the user’s engagement.

This is an interesting change of direction from the usual “sexy cosplay” that has been going crazy on the web for years, and it’s always good to see the reactions of fans to such meticulous work. About the Berserk Armor then, we remind you that Miura talked about its origins in the last chapter of the manga, released last July.

What do you think of it? How would you rate this cosplay? Let us know with a comment! In case you are a fan of the work then, you really can’t miss the opportunity to check out the epic mod of The Witcher 3 that appeared on the net last month.