Bennington Battle Day – August 16 – History of The Bennington Battle

In Honor of the Battle of Bennington, USA people celebrate the Bennington Battle Day on 16th August every year. This War was happening in North America in 1977. This was the Revolutionary War in the History of North America. This is the legal holiday for the USA People.

Bennington Battle Day is always the public holiday, so there is a day of the population, schools, colleges and Government people as well as Businesses.

What Do People Do In Bennington Battle Day?

According to the verdict of the people, for all people is the time to remember the Bennington Battle. For 18th Century People, it is the Revolutionary from that time. Each year they are locals, and visitors observe the battle day celebration in the Bennington, Vermont.

In Vermont, Place of the Bennington is famous for its Monument to remember the Battle of The Bennington. So People are enjoying the ride of the elevator to make it through the top of the Monument.

From the top of the monument, they are enjoying the panoramic view of the valley and hills of the Vermont, Massachusetts and New York.

This Stone Bennington Monument is 93.3 Meters above the streets of the Bennington, which is the mark of the site for the revolutionary war?

On This Day there are many Historical Sites are free for the People. Transportation Sevice likes Green Mountain Express Called which operates only on during the Holiday. Local Transporters are also giving you the traveling trip in prior places of Vermont.

History of The Bennington Battle

Battle Took Place in North America. Where Colonel Seth Warner and his 350 Green Mountain boys cum warriors are played a vital role to defeat the British forces. British forces are coming to the American Supply Depot.

British Forces want that depot which resides, in southern Vermont near the New York border.