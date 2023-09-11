Behind Your Touch Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans of Behind Your Touch are ecstatic about the second season and are eager to learn more about it.

We understand your enthusiasm, so here are all of the information regarding Behind Your Touch’s second season.

The second season of Behind Your Touch is a much-anticipated Korean drama on Netflix. Since the publication of the first season of the K-drama on August 11, 2023, it has grown into one of the most-watched shows worldwide.

The mystery drama receives positive reviews from critics and audiences. K-Drama has been a major draw for audiences who enjoy viewing television series from around the globe.

They have for many years demanded a romance narrative with a touch of humor. This time, the K-drama series and new release that we’re going talking about are truly remarkable and will undoubtedly appeal to you.

Fans were excited about Behind Your Touch Season 2 even before the conclusion of the first season.

Since its release and availability on Netflix, Behind Your Touch has pleased viewers with its humor and clever plot. Now, admirers are wondering whether another comedic season will be produced.

Kim Sok-yun, Lee Nam-kyu, Oh Bo-hyun, and Kim Da-hee conceived this Korean romantic comedy series.

It follows a clairvoyant veterinarian and an irritable detective who work together to solve crimes in a small town, but fell in love in the process.

Behind Your Touch Season 2 Release Date

On September 30, 2016, the first season of beneath Your Touch was revealed and debuted. It consisted of eight episodes in total.

The remaining seasons will be disseminated in the years to come. Unfortunately, it remains unknown if Behind Your Touch will be renewed for a third season.

Currently, the renewal status must be validated. In addition, the program has not yet been officially approved by its manufacture studio.

Despite this, the show’s creators have expressed desire to a second season and suggested possible plotlines.

Behind Your Touch Season 2 Cast

Han Ji-min as Bong Ye-bun: a veterinarian with psychometric powers

Lee Min-ki as Moon Jang-yeol: a hot-blooded detective

Suho as Kim Seon-woo: a mysterious convenience store worker

Joo Min-kyung as Bae Ok-hee: Ye-bun’s friend

Behind Your Touch Season 2 Trailer

Behind Your Touch Season 2 Plot

The series has not been renewed for a third season by Netflix. We can only make certain assumptions about the narrative since very few details relating the third season for Luke Cage are available.

However, we can anticipate that the upcoming season will continue up where the previous season left off.

Jang-Yeol is introduced to be a police officer who was transferred to the small hamlet of Mujin in Chungcheong-do to investigate a crime.

He despises the idea of relocating to a small municipality where there will inevitably be fewer cases as compared to urban areas.

Ye-Boon, the series’ female protagonist and an experienced physician from the same location as Jeang’s relocation, is then introduced.

She hopes to initiate her career by resolving the cases in locals whose grandfather has given the green light.

Ye-boon is a modest young lady who lost her mother during her school years, had to complete college before becoming a veteran, and began her career by caring for a bovine in her village.

Ye-boon discovered that despite these limitations, she could discern the past and future for the animals the woman interacted with. And gradually, her imagination became a reality.

The opposing police officer is ready to solve the case in his newly designated city, but when he first encounters Ye-Boon, he thinks she is an imbecile and is unaware that she can see elements of his life that he cannot.

The charming connection between the two extremes, which could be demonstrated later on the series, begins here.

