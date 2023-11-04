Beetlejuice 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The first Beetlejuice picture, directed by Tim Burton, was both a hilarious comedy and a thrilling ghost story. To rid themselves of the Deetz family, who had moved into their former house, the recently departed Adam and Barbara (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) enlisted the help of a lunatic bio-exorcist, Beetlejuice (Keaton).

It was one of the most successful films of all time, both critically and financially, and is today widely regarded as one of the finest examples of the ’80s era. So, it was only natural to speculate about when we may see Beetlejuice 2, the finest film directed by Tim Burton.

Beetlejuice 2 Renewal Status

Unquestionably, the biggest Beetlejuice 2 announcement is that the sequel has officially been green-lit by Warner Bros. And yes, Michael Keaton will come back as the eponymous Ghost with the Most. Production for Beetlejuice 2 immediately got underway in May of 2023 after Warner Bros. confirmed the sequel would be made.

At CinemaCon 2023, Warner Bros. also announced that Tim Burton will be returning as the film’s director for Beetlejuice 2, with Seth Grahame-Smith, Michael McDowell, and Child’s Play and It producer David Katzenberg on board to write the script.

Beetlejuice 2 Release Date

The official date for Beetlejuice 2’s theatrical debut is September 6, 2024. That being said, audiences may anticipate the film’s streaming release between November 2024 and December 2024. Based on the historical trend of Warner Bros. theatrical releases, we can estimate that Beetlejuice 2 will be available on streaming services sometime between November and December of 2024.

Beetlejuice 2 Cast

There will be more than just Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder back for Beetlejuice 2. The role of Lydia Deetz’s daughter has been cast with Jenna Ortega of Scream and Wednesday renown. As Delia Deetz, Catherine O’Hara is also coming back. Willem Dafoe has also joined the big-name cast, purportedly portraying a law enforcement officer in the afterlife, while Monica Bellucci will be portraying Beetlejuice’s wife. I hope she has success!

The cast of Beetlejuice 2 is as follows:

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice

Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter

Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz

Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice’s wife

Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz

Justin Theroux as TBC

Willem Dafoe as TBC

Beetlejuice 2 Plot

While the plot of Beetlejuice 2 has yet to be revealed, it has been revealed that Burton once recruited a writer to develop a sequel titled Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian because he thought it would be hilarious to combine the first film’s gothic, German expressionist aesthetic with that of a corny beach movie.

The Deetz family relocates to Hawaii with the intention of opening a vacation resort, but they end up in need of Beetlejuice’s assistance when they accidentally unearth an old demon’s grave. Despite Burton’s silence on the subject of Beetlejuice 2, the casting of Belluci as Beetlejuice’s wife may suggest that the bio-exorcist will be up to the same shenanigans as in the first film.

A wedding scene, presumably with Ortega’s character as the bride, has been hinted at in recent set images from the film’s development. Given that Lydia was forced into a wedding with Beetlejuice in the first movie, history may be repeating itself, and Beetlejuice might now be wanting Lydia’s kid. But the Jenna Ortega character in Beetlejuice might just be having a regular, scheduled wedding and Beetlejuice could just walk there.

That would clarify Lydia’s terrified look, as Beetlejuice 2 already features Monica Belluci as Beetlejuice’s new wife. The set photographs are quite illuminating, as they indicate that the film will continue the franchise’s themes of marriage, albeit it is unclear who is marrying whom.

Beetlejuice 2 Creators

Tim Burton, who is unmatched as a director, oversaw the production of “Beetlejuice,” which was written by Michael McDowell and Warren Skaaren. Tim Burton is a renowned filmmaker who has given us such beloved works as “Edward Scissorhands,” “Corpse Bride,” “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” “Batman Returns,” “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” and many more. Danny Elfman, a frequent collaborator with Tim Burton, scored the film. The costumes for “Beetlejuice 2” will be designed by Oscar-winner Colleen Atwood.

Beetlejuice 2 Production Status

Production was supposed to start in the middle of 2022. It was pushed out to May 10, 2023, and would take place in London if the 2023 WGA strike didn’t cause more production delays. The next day, it was announced that principal photography had commenced with cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos. Preston, Hertfordshire, England’s Princess Helena College was reportedly the site of filming on May 18, 2023.

Exterior shooting took place at East Corinth, Vermont (the site of the original movie’s outdoor sequences), in mid-2023. The 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike halted production in July. Having spent a lot of time on the picture, Burton said he was “99% done” with it and just needed another day and a half to polish it.

Beetlejuice 2 Trailer

There won’t be a trailer until filming is complete, so we probably won’t get a good look at the sequel’s visual style and story until somewhere around the middle of 2024. But there’s a lot to keep you occupied, and if you want to see the first time we saw the infamous hood, you can watch the trailer for that film down below.

Where to watch Beetlejuice 2?

The first screenings of Beetlejuice 2 will take place only in cinemas. The film will be made accessible on Warner Bros. Discovery’s new streaming service, Max when its theatrical run concludes.