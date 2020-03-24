Becky G falls in love with her followers without a drop of makeup (VIDEO)

Share it:

Singer Becky G, 23, left her fans stunned by appearing in a video posted to her official Instagram account without a drop of makeup to perform one of her newest tracks titled Boys ain't shit.

The famous is appreciated with a simple half-tail, without makeup and showing her natural beauty, without a doubt one of the few occasions in which she is appreciated without using extravagant and loaded makeup styles.

The video managed to collect almost two million views and thousands of comments from her followers, something that is to be expected since Becky has more than 24 million on her official Instagram account.

It is worth mentioning that the interpreter of topics such as 'Seniors', 'Shower' and 'Dollar' She is one of the most successful singers today and has managed to position herself as one of the favorite artists of Internet users.

Becky G ventures into the makeup industry

The singer born in California, United States, recently decided to venture into the makeup industry in the style of the great celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and Lady Gaga, having an incredible reception from her followers.

However, she was embroiled in a big legal and controversial problem by allegedly committing image and style plagiarism to a local brand in the United States with which she collaborated in the past.

This issue seems to have been solved, since the singer continues to promote some makeup collaborations with different and important brands in the industry.