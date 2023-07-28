Beatles Season 3 Release Date: Is It Renewed For Another Season?

The Beatless anime series is based on a Japanese science fiction serial novel of the same name. First released on June 10, 2011, and concluding a year later on July 10, 2012, the novel series was written by Satoshi Hase and illustrated by Redjuice. In Japan, the novel was a smashing success, leading to three separate manga adaptations. Years later, on January 13, 2018, Season 1 of Beatles premiered after a Japanese animation studio called Diomedea announced its intent to adapt the novel series into an anime show.

As expected, the show was renewed for a second season after positive reception from both manga readers and new viewers. Since the release of Beatles Season 2 on September 26, 2018, fans have been debating whether or not the show would return for a third season. Everything we understand about Season 3 thus far is included below.

Beatles Season 3 Renewal Status

After the second season concluded, the producers were notoriously tight-lipped about the show’s future. And the audience can’t wait for more episodes. However, they are not receiving enhancements from the developers. Fans of the show were enthusiastic, while critics were more ambivalent.

It’s possible that this is one of the factors delaying the premiere date for Season 2. There has been no word on whether or not Diomedea, the show’s production company, would cancel or renew Season 3 of The Beatles. Given how season two concluded, producers are unlikely to make any sort of announcement.

Beatles Season 3 Release Date

We’ve already established that the likelihood of a third season of the anime is extremely unlikely. Even if there is a miracle and the show is brought back to life, it will take a minimum of two or three years to create and film the episodes. If a third season of The Beatles is greenlit, we may see it broadcast as early as 2024. The future holds no guarantees at this moment.

Beatles Storyline

Humanoid Interface Elements (hIEs) are human-like robots that won’t be invented until 2105, thanks to rapid technological progress. HEs have several roles in society, including public and private service. Arato Endo, a high school student, views hIEs the same way he does humans; he wants to own one but can’t afford to at the moment. While heading home from the supermarket late at night, he gets brutally attacked by a hIE.

He was mere seconds from death when Lacia, an aberrant person carrying a weaponized coffin, rushed to his help. As a result of the ensuing commotion, Lacia makes a deal with Arato to take control of the electric car in exchange for saving his life after it has been hacked and becomes a potential threat to them. As part of the agreement, he must accept full responsibility for her acts, which is something he does only grudgingly.

To an enraptured Arato, Lacia explains that she, like all hIEs, lacks a soul. After acquiring Lacia and bringing her home, Lacia enjoys her new, tranquil lifestyle while Arato is drawn into a succession of dramatic events, from being employed by a company that holds an online fashion modeling audition to getting caught in the crossfire between other escaped hIEs from Memeframe.

Beatles Cast

Arato Endo Voiced by: Takuto Yoshinaga

Arato is the main protagonist of Beatless and a high school student, who shows sympathy to hIEs, treating them as humans.

Lacia is an android/hIE equipped with a bullet-stopping device and is the main female protagonist of the series.

She is the main antagonist of the Beatless series and a supporting character of the anime adaptation.

The Lacia-series Type-002 hIE and one of the 5 specialized hIEs who escaped the facility, she specializes in creating mini-drones, in the form of flower petals that hack technology.

Saturnus, a.k.a. Mariage, is the Type-003 Lacia-series hIE, and among the 5 hIEs to escape from the Memeframe corporation. She is one of the female protagonists.

Methode is another antagonist of the series. As a finished model of the Type 004-Lacia series, her personality is manipulative and ruthless.

Ryo Kaidai is Arato’s classmate, who follows the “Lacia-class hIE Escape Incident” with keen interest.

A classmate of Arato’s. He works for the terrorist organization ‘Antibody Network’, after making first contact with the Lacia-class hIE, Kouka.

Yuka is Arato’s little sister and one of the female protagonists of the series.

Ryo’s younger sister.

Kengo’s younger sister.

Beatles Season 3 English Dub

Despite the show’s popularity around the world, fans of English-dubbed anime will be disappointed to learn that neither season of Beatles has an English version. While an English dub is possible in the future, at present the show is only accessible through its original Japanese language version. On Amazon Prime Video, you may watch The Beatles in their original Japanese form with English subtitles if you so desire.