Beastars: the collection of Beast Complex stories coming out in 2021

Beastars will make its return to Netflix early next year, and the story of Legoshi and his anthropomorphic companions will continue as they try to find out who is killing the students of their school. A new series seems to be coming, what will it be about?

There seems to be a new chapter in the work of Paru Itagaki which will come out later this year, called Beast Complex which according to the mangaka represents the origin of Beastars. There will be a new cast of characters in this brand new manga that will tell a new part of the history of this world.

The next chapters of the manga will be the final ones, and it will be interesting to see which part of the story will be told in the second season, the mystery thickens as fans are increasingly eager to find out the truth!

Beast Complex will be published on Shonen Champion in Japan starting in March 2021, telling the story of the new characters who seem to have laid the foundation for the story told in the Netflix series. The manga will be a collection of short stories, starring anthropomorphic animals just like in the famous Beastars series.

The synopsis of the collection “A tiger and a beaver who have grown up together defeat the social pressure of having to end their friendship and join forces to fight injustice. A journalist camel who has spent his career judging carnivores will spend a night with a seductive she-wolf who will change his life. A crocodile and a gazelle will have to find ways to work together as chef and assistant cook on a cooking show with declining ratings. A fox and a chameleon struggle with the stereotypes they have of each other. And so on…“

If you, like us, are eagerly awaiting the release of the new series, do not miss the new poster of the second season of Beastars. We recommend that you also check out this interesting special on using CGI from Ghost in the Shell to Beastars.