Batman: explained the origins of the fantastic Batmobeast

One of the most controversial series introduced by DC Comics to completely disrupt the narrative universe dedicated to Batman , is Dark Nights: Death Metal, where numerous alternate versions of the Caped Crusader have been introduced.

The detail appeared in the second volume of the title Batmobeast, a kind of huge truck that has all the detective skills of Bruce Wayne. But how is it possible for a vehicle to be able to do certain things? The answer to this question came in special volume Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights, where the origins of the Batmobeast were also explained.

In the universe where this particular form of Batman comes from, the Dark Knight, fed up with public opinion for his attitude to go against the law, has decided to make his consciousness digital and insert it into every technological tool present on earth, including a monstrous version of his Batmobile.

The world population, being under the eyes of what Orwell would call Big Brother, immediately proved opposed to this initiative, and after having rebelled even manages to kill Bruce, and the only fragment to have survived was the one featured in the Batmobeast.

