Barbecue Showdown Season 3: Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

Get ready for some spicy BBQ dishes! In a competition that ranks among the best American food programs of all time, eight extraordinary chefs will face off. Barbecue Showdown Season 2 is now here, and you can watch it on Netflix! It gets better than this: the hit culinary reality show is making a triumphant return to our screens after a two-year hiatus. Season 2 of Barbecue Showdown is something we are excited to share with you.

First things first, let’s see whether Barbecue Showdown is returning for Season 3 before we get into Season 2. The most recent episode has left a lasting impression on us. This makes it quite evident why the viewers want the show renewed. This concludes our coverage of Season 3 of Barbecue Showdown.

Barbecue Showdown Season 3 Renewal Status

Since the show’s renewal or cancellation has not been officially announced, fans are left in the dark. We are still waiting for formal word from Netflix since the second season was released on May 26, 2023. From that point on, the show’s popularity skyrocketed, and viewers couldn’t get enough of the hosts’ culinary knowledge and experience; they begged for more. The likelihood of a third season is now stronger than it has ever been before, thanks to these excellent figures.

Barbecue Showdown Season 3 Release Date

Having reasonable expectations for the release date is critical if the series gets revived in the next few weeks. Season two of the program didn’t come out until three years after season one did, which is longer than the usual 12-month wait on Netflix. That being said, the third season’s release date might change. Still, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that another delicious season will be upon us by May or June of 2024.

About Barbecue Showdown

The “American Barbecue Champion” title is up for grabs in this nationwide cooking competition. The competition begins with eight competitors, all of whom have varying degrees of barbecue expertise, and they must overcome obstacles in a variety of cooking methods, with occasional additional surprises. Paying close attention to the barbecue’s temperature and smoking capabilities is just as important as cooking. There is a strict time limit for every step of the cooking process, which is usually less than the time it would normally take to make the dish in question.

Barbecue Showdown Season 3 Cast

No one knows who will be competing in season 3 of the program just yet, but each season brings in new candidates. Michelle Buteau, the wonderful emcee, and Melissa Cookston and Kevin Bludso, the formidable judges, will undoubtedly be back.

The following are the names of some of the Season 2 chefs:

Michelle Lundstrom from New York

John Boy Caddell from Tennessee

Cindy Hayter from Texas

Eduardo Gonzales from California

Delilah from Georgia

Thyron Big T Mathews from Iowa

Joey Victorian from Texas

Logan Scandoval from California

Barbecue Showdown Season 3: What to Expect?

The third season of the popular cooking reality show has not been renewed. As a result, we can’t say anything about Season 3 of Barbecue Showdown just yet.

However, it should be noted that the program is following a pattern! So, eight additional participants will be added to Season 3 as well, according to our calculations! There will be several more tough grilling obstacles to overcome. If rumors are to be believed, Barbecue Showdown judges Kevin Bludso and Melissa Cookston may return for a second stint.

Barbecue Showdown Season 3 Trailer

The show’s future is uncertain; thus, we don’t know when a trailer will be released. You may anticipate the trailer’s debut in 2024 or the subsequent years if the series is renewed this year.

Where to watch Barbecue Showdown?

You can now watch Barbecue Showdown on its official streaming platform, Netflix. Seasons 1 and 2 of Barbecue Showdown are available to watch on Netflix at your leisure.