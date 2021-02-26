Australia flags anime as child abuse content

New reports from the Australian Federal Police, were collected by portals such as Anime Motivation and they followed up on a measure that seeks to restrict all types of content that it shows child abuse. Among this content, the anime: Also known as Japanese animation series or movies.

This measure under development by the australian government, started in 2019 and is now part of the statutes. Much of its bases and citations were compiled from the book Child Sexual Abuse Research Bookby India Bryce and Wayne Petherick.

Its objective is to place restrictions on the content that shows child abuse, whether real or fictitious and found in the audiovisual media. Following, The Truth News shares the content cited by the Australian Federal Police:

“Where there is no sexual activity, but where there is nudity … or virtual, including anime, cartoons, comics and drawings that represent children involved in sexual poses or activities”

Anime like Sword Art Online are in Australia’s sights

Does Australia seek to censor anime?

Fans of the anime world know that within Japanese animation there are genres of titles and age ratings. However, the Australian measure targets any audiovisual content that “normalizes” child abuse and pedophilia. It is not yet known if the end is censor content or definitively ban it in the country.

The controversy has been present in Australia for several years and would have started with the revision of several titles of the Kinokuniya bookstore in Sydney. Later programs such as Sword Art Online, Eromanga-Sensei Y Goblin Slayer.

The situation with anime and child abuse is not new. In turn, the arrival of Japanese series such as Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu, where sexual practice with children is not presented as the main topic but is obviously implicit, it leads other countries like China to censor the content yes or yes. What do you think of this situation?

