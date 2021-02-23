In previous episodes of The Attack of the Giants 4 we witnessed the successful conclusion of the assault on the Liberio camp by Eren and the Reconnaissance Army. Currently, however, it seems that the reaction of the enemies of the Eldians is ready.

Following the massacre caused by the protagonist and his escape on the island of Paradis, the series began to show us the motivations behind the gestures of various characters and to deepen some of the political aspects of the events. The last episode then returned to focus again on the kids destined to inherit the power of the giants, bringing Gabi’s mental instability to the center of the story told in The Attack of the Giants 4.

While in the eyes of many the actions of They were are to be condemned and there is little confidence in Zeke, which is why both brothers and the volunteer Marleyans have been arrested and kept under surveillance, a new threat could come to the island. After the credits in fact we learn about the plans of the enemy warriors who, gathered around a table, discuss their next move.

Magath informs Reiner and his companions about the findings of some parts of Zeke’s body which are not enough to confirm the death of the owner of the Giant Beast but, in addition to the discovery of some Three-Dimensional Maneuvering Devices that incorporate Marley technologies, seem to indicate one of his betrayal. Although an attack by all nations is planned after six months, the warriors manage to convince the superior to immediately prepare a counter-offensive to save Gabi and Falco, but above all to anticipate the next moves of the traitor.

