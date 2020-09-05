Attack of the Giants 4: will Linked Horizon return for the opening? And who will do the ending?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first episode of The Attack of the Giants made a lot of impression on the fans: in addition to the fact that they judged it, after years, among the most shocking openings, it introduced the group of Linked Horizon to the general public. Their song, Guren no Yumiya, specially made for the anime, became a smash hit.

Linked Horizon didn’t stop there, also preparing Jiyuu no Tsubasa for the first season, Shinzo wo Sasageyo for the second, the ending Akatsuki no Chinkonka for the first part of season 3 and then Shoukei to Shikabane no Michi, opening of the second. part of The Attack of the Giants 3. A very long collaboration between the anime of the giants and Linked Horizon, which has lasted since 2013. But are there the conditions for returning the group for the fourth and final season?

As you well know, WIT Studio passed the baton to MAPPA, which naturally changed staff between director and composer. Even if the relationship between the studios and the singers is not written in stone, it is also true that now i Linked Horizon is a name that is always linked to The Attack of the Giants. Before having more information, however, we will have to wait, but we can also launch a totonomi on any substitutes or singers of the endings.

At the top of the lists there is LiSA, the singer who broke all records with Gurenge. The opening of Demon Slayer, the success of 2019, is still imprinted in everyone’s mind and it could be she who takes the place of Linked Horizon at the openings in the event that the group gives up the anime. At the endings instead who could make an appearance is Like, which became even better known after Vinland Saga’s Torches and Fire Force’s Spark Again. And who would you like at the opening and ending of The Attack of the Giants?