Attack of the Giants 4: Sasha Blouse is perfect in the cosplay of the Italian Miikhy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the most popular female characters de The attack of the Giants there is Mikasa Ackerman. The co-star who always supports Eren has often stolen the show from the other girls of Hajime Isayama’s opera for her character and beauty. But of course it’s not the only one who deserves to be in the spotlight.

Today we turn the attention to another character present from the early stages of The Attack of the Giants, that is Sasha Blouse. The potato girl, so nicknamed by fans after that first day at the training camp, is one of the nicest of the series but she can be brave and tough when needed, proving it even fighting a giant with only a bow and arrow and without a three-dimensional maneuvering device. .

This popularity earned her a cosplay created by the Italian Miikhy Deafening. In the last few days he has posted several photos on Instagram, referring to one of the Romics of the past years, where he focuses attention on his sasha cosplay. Smiling, Miikhy creates a Sasha with the classic uniform of the Exploratory Legion consisting of jacket, cape, shirt and boots with attached leather laces.

In the second post he also gives us a close-up and some post-fair videos. To see it again in anime version we will have to wait for the release date of The Attack of the Giants 4.