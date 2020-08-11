Atomic Heart will also be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X: new gameplay video

Share it:

The developers of the Mundfish team show a new gameplay video of Atomic Heart and, from the columns of IGN.com, confirm the arrival of their ambitious Russian BioShock on PS5 and Xbox Series X in a version that, they say, will enhance the potential of the nextgen consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

The Mundfish spokesperson interviewed by the IGN.com editorial team starts from the description of the frightening creature immortalized in this new movie and explains that "This is the Plyush, an organic enemy that is the product of some secret government research. It will be up to you to find out what Plyush is, maybe it's made of pure jelly … but it sure won't be the biggest enemy you will encounter, or even the deadliest ".

As for the PS5 and Xbox Series X version, the representative of the Russian software house states that "Our game will not have loading screens thanks to the fast SSD. The new generation hardware also offers us the opportunity to fully realize our artistic vision and to offer users a playful experience and extraordinary graphics, without any downgrade to which we should have resorted to on the current generation of platforms ". Also from the spokesperson for Mundfish we learn that the title will also collaborate with Mick Gordon, the composer of DOOM Eternal who will take care to shape the Atomic Heart soundtrack.

While waiting to find out the official release date on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X of this ambitious one horror role-playing shooter, we leave you to our analysis of the Atomic Heart gameplay.