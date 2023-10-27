Assassins Pride Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

Even if it seems like everyone else is against you, your family will always love you for who you are, no matter what. But what do you do if your own loved ones are embarrassed by your identity? A sword-wielding hero will appear at this juncture and teach you your value.

Well, that’s ‘Assassins Pride summed up, and from what I’ve seen thus far, it appears like an intriguing anime that’s really different from the majority of others being created these days. There are also many themes centered on learning to love and accept oneself, as well as the importance of realizing one’s full potential, which are explored, making for an excellent film overall.

Assassins Pride Season 2

The high quality of animation is maintained throughout the whole film. The fantastic voice-overs performed by the actors in this program are sure to capture your attention. So far, even if the original material isn’t very well-liked, ‘Assassins Pride’ has shown a lot of promise in its first season. Given its current success, one would speculate that a new season is in the works. What follows is a complete rundown of Season 2’s content.

Assassins Pride Season 2 Renewal Status

Although it has been much requested, a second season of “Assassins Pride” has not yet been ordered. On both IMDb and MyAnimeList, the program debuted to overwhelmingly positive reviews and ratings. However, as the season progressed, viewership plummeted due to critical disappointment with the show’s progression. Currently, “Assasins Pride” has a 5.7 rating on IMDb and a 5.93 rating on MyAnimelist (based on the votes of 166,000 members).

Despite this, the anime maintained a dedicated following of viewers who found something to like in the show’s compelling narrative. These viewers are still waiting for Studio EMT Squared to respond to their pleas for a second season.

Assassins Pride Season 2 Release Date

There were a total of 12 episodes in the first season, which premiered from October 10 to December 26, 2019. EMT Squared, famed for making shows like “The Master of Ragnarok” and “The Blesser of Einherjar,” was responsible for its production. The producers have left us waiting halfway through the season with no confirmation that it would be renewed.

Assassins Pride Story

The final bastion of humanity, the city-state of Flandore, where people live behind glass domes, has been pushed to the brink of extinction. Only rail lines that go through glass tunnels may transport people and goods between the domes. Darkness reigns eternally beyond the domes, and feral lycanthropes have populated the landscape to the point of full extinction.

People living under the domes are separated between upper and lower groups. Members of aristocratic families can battle and kill lycanthropes because their blood has the ability to produce mana, giving them great superhuman skills. Melida Angel, who was born to an aristocratic father and a common mother, is now enrolled in a prestigious school to improve her mana abilities.

Assassins Pride Cast

Kufa Vampir Voiced by: Yūki Ono(Japanese); Gabriel Regojo(English)

Voiced by: Yūki Ono(Japanese); Gabriel Regojo(English) Melida Angel Voiced by: Tomori Kusunoki(Japanese); Brittney Karbowski(English)

Voiced by: Tomori Kusunoki(Japanese); Brittney Karbowski(English) Elise Angel Voiced by: Yui Ishikawa(Japanese); Juliet Simmons(English)

Voiced by: Yui Ishikawa(Japanese); Juliet Simmons(English) Rosetti Pricket Voiced by: Marina Yabūchi(Japanese); Avery Smithhart(English)

Voiced by: Marina Yabūchi(Japanese); Avery Smithhart(English) Nerva Martillo Voiced by: Ayane Sakura(Japanese); Alyssa Marek(English)

Voiced by: Ayane Sakura(Japanese); Alyssa Marek(English) Shenfa Zwitoqu e Voiced by: Asami Seto(Japanese); Patricia Duran(English)

e Voiced by: Asami Seto(Japanese); Patricia Duran(English) Mule la More Voiced by: Maaya Uchida(Japanese); Elissa Cuellar(English)

Voiced by: Maaya Uchida(Japanese); Elissa Cuellar(English) Salacha Schicksal Voiced by: Azumi Waki(Japanese); Cat Thomas(English)

Voiced by: Azumi Waki(Japanese); Cat Thomas(English) Keira Espada Voiced by: Kiyono Yasuno(Japanese); Christie Guidry(English)

Voiced by: Kiyono Yasuno(Japanese); Christie Guidry(English) Father Voiced by: Toshiyuki Morikawa(Japanese); John Gremillion(English)

Voiced by: Toshiyuki Morikawa(Japanese); John Gremillion(English) William Gin Voiced by: Tatsuhisa Suzuki(Japanese); Michael Wronski(English)

Voiced by: Tatsuhisa Suzuki(Japanese); Michael Wronski(English) Black Madia Voiced by: Sora Tokui(Japanese); Luci Christian(English)

Voiced by: Sora Tokui(Japanese); Luci Christian(English) Blosum Pricket Voiced by: Hōchū Ōtsuka

Voiced by: Hōchū Ōtsuka Serge Schiksal Voiced by: Yoshimasa Hosoya

Assassins Pride Season 2 Plot

In ‘Assassins Pride,’ the protagonist, Melida Angel, is an aristocratic girl who was born powerless. She’s been taken to a school in the hopes of developing her superhuman powers there. Kufa Vampir is the one who teaches her how to use mana. He was charged with passing on these skills to Melida, but only with one proviso. He’ll have to murder her if she doesn’t learn any.

Kufa, who is desperate to rescue Melida, proposes an extreme solution that, he claims, would allow her to realize her full potential. But keeping this from her loved ones has serious repercussions.

The first season was based on the first five books in the light novel series. Thankfully, Kei Amagi didn’t stop there, and as of June 2020, 12 volumes have been released. This provides a wealth of material from which to draw if the anime is given a second season. Melida and Kufa’s romance will continue to develop in subsequent volumes.

Assassins Pride Season 2 Trailer

Since the renewal is still not officially announced, a trailer for season 2 is not likely to be released anytime soon. We will keep an eye out for new episodes of the anime series. While you wait, enjoy this trailer for the first season. Full episodes of “Assassins Pride” are still available to see in their entirety on Crunchyroll.