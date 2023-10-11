Kiss Him Not Me Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Kiss Him Not Me Season 2 release date information is something a lot Kiss Him Not Me fans eagerly await.

After watching the most recent season of this series, numerous viewers are eager to see what transpires in the upcoming season.

Then, when her beloved anime character dies on-screen, she enters a week-long depression that causes her to lose a significant amount of weight.

“Kiss Him, Not Me” is a reverse-harem cartoon and romantic comedy about a teenage “fujoshi,” a female anime and manga lover who gravitates toward intimate relationships between males.

When she finally emerges from her chamber, she appears completely different. She is now conventionally attractive enough to garner the attention of males she previously had no interest in.

Season 2 of “Watashi ga Motete Dsunda” has not been officially announced, so it is possible that it will never broadcast.

Kiss Him, Not Me serves as a reversed harem anime with a school-centric plot. The anime series follows Kae Serinuma, a high school student who devotes her own to the otaku subculture.

Under certain conditions, she became the school’s center of attention as her appearance transformed from that of an obese and pudgy high school student with no discernible presence to that of a stunningly attractive woman with an lovely slender figure.

Due to this, many males in her school with entirely diverse personalities are competing to see and she is most deserving of her affection.

The series, with one season available, is a Brain’s Base production and was distributed in the United States by Crunchyroll.

Beginning on October 6, 2016, Watashi Ga Motete Dousunda, a Korean animation also known as Kiss Him Not Me, is one of the most faithful adaptations of the manga series.

The first season, which consisted of twelve 22-minute episodes, received mainly favorable feedback from both critics and viewers.

Watashi Ga Motete Dousunda’s second season has generated a great deal of speculation due to Season 1’s unexpected success.

Kiss Him Not Me Season 2 Release Date

Despite the fact that the show’s creators have not confirmed which it will conclude, rumors have circulated.

Following an announcement of Kiss Him, Not Me’s second season, it appears that a release date is going to be announced shortly thereafter. The second season of Kiss Him, Not Me is scheduled to premiere at the end of 2023.

Kiss Him Not Me Season 2 Cast

Justin Briner portrays Hayato Shinomiya.

Alejandro Saab performes Yusuke Igarashi.

Jeannie Tirado represents Kae Serinuma.

Michelle Rojas features Nishina.

Asuma is presented by David Wald.

Whitney Rodgers plays Amane Nakano.

Kiss Him Not Me Season 2 Trailer

Kiss Him Not Me Season 2 Plot

Kiss Him, Not Me is a series of manga and anime about a girl who fails to want to romance males but wants to be pals with them, despite being pursued by them relentlessly. She attempts to avoid their advances while retaining her status as a friend.

The Anime and manga genres are next. The passing of her beloved anime character leads her tension and accelerated weight loss.

How will Serinuma cope with her classmates, the sarcastic junior Shinomiya and the senior Mutsumi, now that they find her attractive? To acquire additional information, please view this article.

The most recent information indicates that there will not be a new season of Kiss Him, Not Me. Due to the fact that season 1 was already aired, it is difficult to predict the spoiler at this juncture.

Please stay in touch with us, as we will update this page as soon as we receive information about the upcoming season about Kiss Him, Not Me.

The second season of the show focuses on the primary character, Kae Serinuma, who serves as a fujoshi and a popular high school female with a large number of male admirers. However, all she desires is the return of her beloved fictional character.

The four males in the center, who have a tender spot for Kae, are also the first to seize a chance to kiss her, but simply one of them will succeed.

To the contrary, Kae desires that two of the four males kiss each other instead of her. Moreover, the title, Kiss Him, Not Me, is completely appropriate.

The narrative of this film is comparatively frivolous and charming, with some of the guys coming to terms with and accepting Kae’s obsessive personality a little more slowly than others.

During the first episodes of the first season, it is disclosed, among other things, that she has gained and lost weight multiple times, works a part-time at an amusement park, has ingested hallucinogenic fungi, and has participated in a treasure search.

She occasionally finds herself in a perilous circumstance. After witnessing Asuma disclose her feelings on her in the season one finale, everyone who has feelings for her does the same, culminating in her going out on dates with each of them in the season two premiere.

After spending so much time with them, she continues to be undecided, and it appears that they may have a rival for her affections once it is announced that Shion will return for a second season in her beloved anime series, Evangelion.

A fan-created website claims that Kae’s childhood companion and voice actor for one of her beloved anime characters, Takeru Mitsuboshi, is a dangerous stalker.