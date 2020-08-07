Asia Argento, the paparazzi actress together with a 17-year-old actor

Share it:

The weekly Oggi has published photos that they portray Asia Argento busy waiting for a taxi at Rome airport in the company of a young Italian actor, Andrea Pittorino, born in 2002. The couple was paparazzi in affectionate attitudes and Argento was returning from a short trip to Paris for a few days.

Cigarette in the mouth and hands around the neck of the young Painter, the latter with the black mask slightly lowered.

At just 17 years Andrea Pittorino has accumulated numerous interpretations between cinema and TV series from an early age. Many will remember it in the role of the little Ambrogino in the fiction Mediaset, A cyclone in the family, alongside Massimo Boldi and Barbara De Rossi. Between 2009 and 2011 he played Agostino in Don Matteo. At that time he also starred in The Thirteenth Apostle, alongside Claudio Gioè.

At the cinema he made his debut in 2013 in the Vanzina film, Mai USA, and recently he was part of the cast of Gli anni più belli, directed by Gabriele Muccino.

In 2014, at the age of 12, he participated in the film Incompresa, directed directly by Asia Argento.

The images clearly caused a sensation, in light of the accusation of sexual harassment received by the actress by the American actor Jimmy Bennett, seventeen years old at the time of the alleged events, in turn subsequently investigated for defamation.

"To see the pictures, it's hard not to think about the recent past of Asia Argento, accused of sexual harassment by the American actor Jimmy Bennett, for an episode of 2009, when he was still seventeen …" writes the weekly in the article about recent photos.

In June Asia Argento published a tearful image on Instagram, while a few weeks earlier Argento had replied to the accusations of ex-partner Morgan.