Art Attack, Neil Buchanan confirms: “I’m not Banksy”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After Lady Gaga’s great victory at the MTV Video Awards, we return to talk about the world of entertainment by pointing out this original conspiracy theory, which considers Neil Buchanan the person who hides behind it. pseudonym of Banksy.

In recent weeks, several theories regarding the real name of the English writer had started circulating on Twitter. One of those that immediately convinced several users of the social platform seemed to prove that Neil Buchanan, presenter of the British version of Art Attack, could have been Banksy. Among the evidence we find the great skill shown by the artist in creating works of art outdoors, moreover many of the places where there are drawings by Banksy were visited by Neil during the tours of his group, the “Marseille“.

The news immediately went around the web, so much so that the official site dedicated to the works of Neil Buchanan has entered this message in homepage: “Neil Buchanan is not Banksy. Over the past few days we have been inundated with questions about this story. Unfortunately the site does not have the means to reply to everyone automatically, however we can confirm that there is nothing true. Neil is currently in lockdown along with frail family members and is busy creating his new art line for 2021, thanks“It seems that the former presenter himself wanted to deny these rumors, the mystery about Banksy’s true identity so it hasn’t been revealed yet.

Finally we close the news with the criticism of a post by Justin Bieber.