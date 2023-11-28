Ao Ashi Chapter 355 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The eagerly awaited Ao Ashi Chapter 355 is a favorite among readers of the Yūgo Kobayashi-authored and illustrated Japanese manga series.

Since January 2015, the manga is currently published in Weekly Big Comic Spirits, the seinen manga magazine produced by Shogakukan. It is based on Naohiko Ueno’s concept.

This article will discuss the themes, characters, artwork, and plot developments of Chapter 355 in addition to providing a quick synopsis of the chapter.

Fans anxiously await any clues regarding Demian’s gameplay approach in Ao Ashi Chapter 354 as he makes an early entrance into the contest.

Raising the stakes in the next episode is the question of whether Kuribayashi’s rendezvous with Demian will go as planned.

The narrative centers on Ashito Aoi, a young, gifted soccer player, and the game of soccer.

He overcomes obstacles in pursuit of his goal of playing professional soccer. The growth of the characters in the manga has contributed to its popularity.

Ao Ashi Chapter 355 Release Date

The publication date of Ao Ashi Chapter 355 is eagerly anticipated by all, particularly by fans who want to know when the next chapter of the manga will be out so they may experience the thrilling football narrative in all its emotional roller coaster glory.

The good news is that on December 11, 2023, Ao Ashi Chapter 355 will be made available. separate regions of the world will receive separate releases of Blue Lock at different times.

Ao Ashi Chapter 355 Plot

After witnessing his sibling’s deathly crash with a car in a nightmare, Asheto woke up.

Thinking about it, he realizes he’s been sleeping in the Esperion stadium locker room, the same place he was left behind after the Yokohama Flugels game.

He checks his phone and finds that his coach, teammates, or supporters have left him a ton of texts and calls.

All of these people have expressed how much they appreciate his outstanding work and how worried they are about him.

He is also aware that discussions on social media have been spurred by his heroics as the “miracle boy” who scored the winning goal in the last seconds of the game.

He leaves the stadium without telling anybody else that he has decided to leave as the pressure and attention he is about to receive have overpowered him.

He is trying to separate himself from his fame and clear his mind as he makes his way across the city.

His encounters and interactions with different people and circumstances bring back memories of his past life and rekindle his love of soccer.

A group of young people are engaging in soccer in a stadium when he finds himself there.

They accept that he is the pinnacle of Esperion and invite him to join them for some companionship.

His humorous exchanges with them inspire sentiments of contentment and liberation from restraint. “His brother urged you, Ashito, not to give up on your dream before you died.”

He remembers the reasons he loved soccer and the things that were said to him just before he passed away. You possess the ability and the motivation to be a great player. Play the game with enthusiasm and have fun.

Ashito thanks his sibling for the insightful and well-spoken things he said at the conclusion of the story.

He makes up his mind to go back to the stadium and face his teammates and coach. He humbly promises to play soccer towards the best of his abilities in honor of his sibling.

Before Hana left for her studies overseas, Fukuda accompanied her to a well-known Spanish restaurant for dinner in Ao Ashi Chapter 318. Hana relished her dinner because it brought back memories of home.

The action shifts to Fukuda recently joining the Spain squad and facing harsh criticism. His team lost the game because they wouldn’t pass the puck to him. Reporters quickly began blaming Fukuda for the defeat.

But he looked angry because he had no idea of what he had done. As he strolled along the street, he began to babble and point fingers at the players.

The scenario soon changed as a little boy’s football drew closer to him. He discovered that everyone in his immediate vicinity detested him.

The locals didn’t want him to stay there, calling him a paycheck thief and requesting that he go back to Japan. However, by teaching the young youngster basic football moves, he rapidly altered the villagers’ viewpoint.