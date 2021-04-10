Anime 86: Eighty Six shares its premiere date on Crunchyroll

86: Eighty-Six is an upcoming Japanese adaptation of anime romantic, thriller, sci-fi and mecha A-1 Pictures which will premiere in April 2021. The series is based on a fictional Japanese fiction novel, “86”, originally written and created by Asato Asato and illustrated by Sharabi.

Originally posted by ASCII Media Works, while Yen Press published the English version of the novel as of February 10th, 2017 (currently with six volumes present at the time).

Later, in October 2018, the adaptation of the manga begins to be published in the magazine of Square Enix, Young Gangan, illustrated by Motoki Yoshihara. 86: Eighty Six is ​​currently serializing with a total of one volume.

The manga also has a spin-off titled “86: Operation High School” illustrated by Suzume Somemiya, serialized in the seinen magazine of Media Factory Monthly Comic Alive since June 27, 2020 (with a compilation volume until now).

86: Eighty Six release date and where to watch

The first anime season “86: Eighty Six” was announced in March 2020. Directed by Toshimara Ishii and produced by Nobuhiro Nakayama, the series is supposed to premiere on April 11, 2021. The first episode is titled “Undertaker” and will be broadcast on Tokio MX, BS11, GTV, YTV, CTV, Bilibili and on platforms such as Crunchyroll.

The opening theme of the series will be “3 minutes 29 seconds” (3-bun 29-byo) by Hitorie, while the final theme will be by Hiroyuki Sawano: “Avid” de Mizuki. The Truth News It reminds you that Sawano is a famous composer who has created music for series like Shingeki no Kyojin, Nanatsu no Taizai, Blue Exorcist, among many more.

What is the Eighty Six anime about?

The plot is about a war between two nations, the Giad’s Empire and the Republic of Saint Magnolia. For the past nine years continuously, the Empire of Giad and the Republic of Saint Magnolia have been at war.

The war resulted in the Republic of Saint Magnolia suffering great misfortunes and immense damage caused by the inventions of powerful machinery by the Empire of Giad. The Republic of Saint Magnolia found a way to fight back creating their own war machines known as “Juggernauts”.

The Republic of Saint Magnolia created monsters to fight on their own in the war. Still, in the end, they become nothing more than puppets controlled by children who are underage soldiers. The main character of the anime 86: Eighty Six is ​​the captain of the crew that manages the Juggernauts, Shinei “Shin” Nauzen.

