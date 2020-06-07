Ángel Di María's challenging response to those who criticized a controversial publication on their networks

Three days after losing in the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League, an event that became an obsession for everyone at Paris Saint Germain, Angel Di Maria shared an image in which he appeared together with his partner and his companions (with their respective wives) Mauro Icardi and Edinson Cavani. He was disowned by some fans who accused him of not appreciating the team's sporting moment and now he replied.
"Because you lost something at work, aren't you going to celebrate your birthday? We are also human, we have a life ”was what the Noodle in a note published by L’Equipe.
The theme took on such significance that even his coach, the German Thomas Tuchel, referred to it: “I was really surprised yesterday afternoon with these videos. Really surprised. You can be sure that we talk about it internally, and that must remain internally. I prefer not to talk about it here. It was a free choice, it was the private life of the players, but we talked about it and for me it must remain internally ”.
The Argentine had served on February 14 as did his compatriot Icardi, while Cavani blew out the candles on the 19 and that is why they joined the celebration on 2/21. A couple of weeks passed for the footballers of the Parisian team to take revenge of the 1-2 with Borussia Dortmund in German territory and twist the series to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Champions, just before the stoppage due to the coronavirus.
And that way they covered mouths: “We celebrate our anniversaries. Wasn't it the perfect time for such a party? Yes it was. Everything was prepared, there were many guests and we could not cancel it due to the result of a match ”. Finally it was forceful: “I think my colleagues and I responded in the best possible way. In the rematch we won 2-0 ”.
In perspective, the criticisms are totally out of place considering that PSG became the champion of Ligue 1 after the French federation ended the season, waiting for UEFA to have the Champions League schedule (it is already classified in the quarterfinals) and will play the final of the French Cup against Lyon. Di Maria took it out.
