Ana Bárbara shows her son how good she is for dancing

Ana Bárbara, singer of songs like I looked for it and The Trap, softens on social networks after publishing a video on Instagram in which she appears with one of her children teaching him how to dance.

Ana Bárbara, originally from San Luis Potosí, captivates with a family moment that shows up next to her son, who teaches her to dance to the rhythm of Mi corazón, her recent musical duet duet with the group Bronco.

In these difficult times that are lived around the world due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, Queen Grupera asks her followers to stay home, but also to exercise.

And after quarantining at home, Ana Bárbara takes the opportunity to dance in the company of her little boy, who without showing any regret shows his best dance steps next to his famous mother.

José María, Chemita, is enthusiastic when dancing with his mother, and although at one point he falls to the ground, he immediately gets up and continues with the routine.

Ana Bárbara, a successful woman

Altagracia Ugalde Motta is the real name of Ana Bárbara and according to information on Wikipedia, she is from Río Verde, San Luis Potosí, México (1971).

Ana Bárbara is a regional Mexican music singer, songwriter, actress, choreographer, and producer who has published 30 official singles and performed in 15 countries for the past 25 years.

With her music and songs she has managed to reach the taste of the people and has followers in many countries, she is also one of the most followed artists on social networks today.







