America vs. Chivas: how and where to see the semifinal of the Cup for Mexico

This match will lead Cruz Azul's rival in the championship final. (Photo: Jovani Pérez / Infobae México)

This July 16 the second semifinal of the Cup for Mexico between the Chivas de Guadalajara and the Eagles of america. Although it is a preparation match and will take place without hobby in the stands, the expectations for this encounter they are high, because at competition rhythm that both teams teams have developed in this tournament.

Although both squads will play a place in the championship final, they will have to do it, for the first time in the history of National Classic, no people supporting them, due to the sanitary measures that have been taken to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus.

And it is that these parties, even if they are friendlythey always attract a good amount of viewers, because of the great call that both sets have. Even when they visit the stadiums of the U.S, fans crowd the stands to support your club.

Instead, fans will have to follow the television broadcast of this match, which will take place at the facilities of the University Olympic Stadium and will start at 9:00 p.m.. The spaces where actions can be followed will be on Channel 5of Televisa, TUDN, Aztec 7 and also for Chivas TV.

America will come with more pressure to the meeting, after only having won a match in the group stage. (Photo: File)

Maybe the set with more pressure in this meeting is the America, as a sector of the cream blue hobby has already asked to be fire Miguel Herrera, due to the bad actions of his team, a situation that worsened after what was seen in the group stage, where he could only obtain a victory against the Red Devils of Toluca.

In counterpart, the Chivas will come better positioned in terms of results, because while they lost against Tigers during the second day of the championship, managed to beat local rival Atlas, and prevail over the new franchise of Mexican soccer, Mazatlan FC.

However, one element that could lower your spirits facing this game is the fact that its technical director, Luis Fernando Tena, 62 years old, tested positive for COVID-19, of which the institution reported on July 15.

Cruz Azul defeated Tigres UANL to occupy a place in the final. (Photo: EFE / File)

Through a statement, the team's leadership mentioned that his name had been made public, because Tena himself had agreed to that determination. The institution also mentioned that it started the action protocol under the faction of doctor Jaime Figueroa, which consists of isolate the patient and monitor its temperature and oxygen saturation, among other elements.

Although he will not accompany his pupils in this game, the strategist gave some statements before the disease was detected through a virtual interview: "There is seriousness, professionalism. The whole team must understand that when playing a game like this, Although there are no people in the gallery, there are millions watching them. We will play with all seriousness trying to win and looking to go to the final ”.

The rival of Blue Cross, which brought out an important victory against UANL Tigers in the penalty shootout, after having been down on the scoreboard for most of the match. It is worth mentioning that the celestial set is outlined as the top candidate to get the title.

The Cup final for Mexico will be played next sunday july 19 o'clock 9:00 p.m., time of the center of Mexico, in the facilities of the stadium of University City.

