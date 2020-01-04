all the films in the series ordered from worst to best

Share it:

With the arrival in theaters of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' it is inevitable to compare, choose favorites, and make a ranking of the films of the popular saga created by George Lucas. A franchise started in 1977 and that, to date, consists of eleven feature films, with Lucas separated from creative work since the sale of his company to Disney.

Each fan will have his opinion, I share mine here. Perhaps it is evident being the author of the article but, as I said when making the recent selection of the lightsaber duels, I am a follower of 'Star Wars' since my childhood, in the 80s. Even today I get excited to hear the John Williams soundtrack, the sound of a lightsaber going on, an imperial fighter in full chase, or when it appears on the screen "A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …"

But being a fan, enjoying a story and its characters, shouldn't mean worshiping everything, without conditions. Often, starting with those responsible for franchises, fans are treated as faithful blind followers of a cult; For me, he is not at odds with a critical vision. If you like everything, what is your criteria? And it's not about being a hater. I think you can be a fan and differentiate what you like from what you don't. And try to reason, argue, although sometimes it is a visceral issue: you love it or hate it.

Sometimes it has to do with our way of being or appreciating things, and that is something very personal. Like this listing. Without further ado, below are the eleven Star Wars movies ordered from worst to best:

11. 'Attack of the clones' ('Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones', 2002)

Director: George Lucas. Cast: Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Ian McDiarmid, Christopher Lee, Temuera Morrison, Samuel L. Jackson …

Episode II is the worst film in the franchise, I have no doubt. There are very awkward scenes in other installments but together Episode II is the one that gathers more nonsense, emptiness and boredom. Useless cinema The demonstration that Lucas was ruining the saga with his "new" ideas and the excess of CGI.

It should be 'The Empire Strikes Back' of the prequels but the filmmaker never found the tone, he lost himself between blue and green screens, and signed a disaster that barely saved some specific moments. This gif sums it up:

10. 'The Phantom Menace' ('Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace', 1999)

Director: George Lucas. Cast: Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Jake Lloyd, Pernilla August, Ray Park, Terence Stamp …

A great event at the time: the return of Star Wars 14 years after 'The Return of the Jedi' was also a trip to the past to discover the childhood of one of the best villains in the history of cinema. The promise to show Anakin Skywalker's evolution to Darth Vader was too powerful.

Expectations played against him as well as Lucas's mistake with the tone: he continued with his idea of ​​making family cinema, fun for all audiences, and went over thread. In addition, fans did not want that, most were already adults. It is a soft, silly and clumsy film, although it has some trace of the spirit of the classic trilogy and a vibrant ending with the entrance of Darth Maul.

9. 'The Rise of Skywalker' ('Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', 2019)

Director: J.J. Abrams. Cast: Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Ian McDiarmid, Carrie Fisher, Keri Russell, Billy Dee Williams, Richard E. Grant …

After the strong division of opinions caused by 'The Last Jedi', at Disney they wanted to close the history of the Skywalkers with a film that tries to satisfy all fans. And as Rian Johnson said, when you give the public what you think they want, you can cause the opposite. Because there are very happy fans with Episode IX, but others are really disappointed.

Abrams moves away from the brave (or foolish) route undertaken by Johnson and returns the material to the place where he feels most comfortable, as close as possible to the glorious past, recycling ideas of proven success and creating his particular "return of the Jedi." He has the talent to create attractive sequences of action and create a frenetic rhythm that diverts the attention of the script (which moves between the easy and the absurd) but it is a pity that it has not been braver. It knows little to be the grand finale of the saga.

8. 'Revenge of the Sith' ('Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith', 2005)

Director: George Lucas. Cast: Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Ian McDiarmid, Jimmy Smits, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker …

The darkest delivery of the prequel trilogy and one of the most violent of the entire saga. Lucas wanted to correct the childish tone of Episode I by taking the story to more adult and dramatic terrain, completing the journey with a surprisingly shocking climax. Despite the improvements, Episode III still has a very weak script, full of ridiculous dialogues, and an unfortunate, disoriented cast, in the hands of a filmmaker more interested in technological advances than in extracting authenticity from its actors.

7. 'The Return of the Jedi' ('Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi', 1985)

Director: Richard Marquand. Cast: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, David Prowse, Billy Dee Williams, Frank Oz, Warwick Davis …

Yes, that of the ewoks. The beginning of everything George Lucas did wrong in 'Star Wars'; His creation became such a popular phenomenon that he began to think about issues that went beyond cinematography. Dolls, families going to the movies, merchandising.

It is a film divided between efforts to reach the whole world and the need to close the story in a manner consistent with what was told in the previous two installments. It is a pity that the tone of Episode V did not continue although have great moments like Luke's revenge or Vader's redemption, with the only father-son moment they share.

6. 'Han Solo: A Star Wars Story' ('Solo: A Star Wars Story', 2018)

Director: Ron Howard. Cast: Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Paul Bettany, Phoebe Waller-Bridge …

The penultimate novelty of the saga has very little again: its tone of classic adventure cinema, constant references to previous films and a script loaded with routine make it very predictable despite its efforts to surprise the viewer with constant turns.

The action sequences orchestrated by Howard lack risk and emotion, they become heavy. Even so, and considering the problematic production, the result is a kind of galactic western that works quite well, a popcorn entertainment for all audiences. Maybe we should not ask for more, as things are in the franchise …

5. 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' ('Rogue One: A Star Wars Story', 2016)

Director: Gareth Edwards. Cast: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen, Forest Whitaker, Donnie Yen …

The first spin-off of the saga had the challenge of starting a detour in the history of the Skywalker family and focusing their eyes on a small but essential adventure for rebel resistance. Without jedis Without the help of "magic." Only a group of soldiers carrying out a suicide mission.

The narration is somewhat awkward, the result of the change of director and the important reshoots, but the story is entertaining and has a spectacular and dramatic stretch. I think nobody expected anything like that in a Star Wars film distributed by Disney. And the epilogue is amazing: an unleashed Vader that we had never seen so far.

4. 'The Force Awakens' ('Star Wars: The Force Awakens', 2015)

Director: J.J. Abrams. Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Max von Sydow, Lupita Nyong'o …

Ten years after Episode III we returned to the universe of the Jedi and the Sith with a semi-reboot that marked the beginning of the Disney stage after the sale of Lucasfilm. It can be labeled as something cowardly, to cling too much to the origins, but it had to be a transition, recover stories from the past and present a new generation of heroes and villains, maintaining the essence of the saga.

For me, the challenge was carried out very satisfactorily, it is spectacular, extremely entertaining and sets the stage to develop characters with a lot of potential. By the way, am I the only one who thinks he has the best trailer in the saga?

3. 'The Last Jedi' (Star Wars: The Last Jedi ', 2017)

Director: Rian Johnson. Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, Andy Serkis …

The most controversial film in the franchise, to date, is one of the best for me. I understand the anger of some fans, I was not convinced by some decisions but in the second viewing, already more relaxed, I could enjoy a story that, in reality, is very respectful of the spirit of the original trilogy.

She is funny, exciting, beautiful and daring, try to take the saga further. I am sure that, as time goes by, Episode VIII will be vindicated. Big changes can be difficult to assume and saying goodbye to Luke is not easy, but his farewell is wonderful.

2. 'The Empire Strikes Back' ('Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back', 1979)

Director: Irvin Kershner. Cast: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Frank Oz, Billy Dee Williams, David Prowse, Peter Mayhew.

The most acclaimed delivery of the saga has always had a problem for my taste: that abrupt end. Or put another way, it has no end. It's the first half of a story, really. Even so, valuing it separately, it is easy to understand why it is the favorite of so many people: it is epic, dark, it has the surprise turn of the saga, the dramatic capture of Han Solo, the battle on the planet Hoth … It is an exemplary sequel.

1. 'Star Wars' ('Star Wars', 1977)

Director: George Lucas. Cast: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Alec Guinness, Peter Cushing, David Prowse, Peter Mayhew.

I believe that It will always be my favorite. It's perfect. Well, there are much more intense and spectacular duels in virtually all other films, but leaving that aside, it is an extraordinary, round adventure movie. It has all the ingredients. And strangely, even though the spin-offs must be independent stories, Episode IV is the only one that works by itself, with a beginning and an end. Lucas embroidered him with his riskiest production, providing a show never seen before on the big screen.

As I said, this is my ranking. The order is reflected and I have it very clear. And everyone will have their own. How would you order Star Wars movies from worst to best?