All ready for Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission: release date revealed

Everything seems ready for the debut of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission, the second season of the animated adaptation of the franchise's eponymous non-canon video game. After looking at the plot of the new saga, the time has come to finally find out the release date.

Already this morning, in fact, a series of information about Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission have revealed a new promotional trailer that promises a new combat suit for Vegeta. A few hours later, moreover, the poster of the new saga has also leaked on the net, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news and which portrays Goku in Super Saiyan Blue and Super Saiyan 4 respectively.

During the previous Key Visual we had witnessed the synopsis of the next narrative arc, with the special participation of the gods of destruction whose role is still to be defined. However, after the special episode that will air this month, the saga of Big Bang Mission will officially debut on March 12th with an episode that, according to rumors, should be longer than normal.

In this regard, we advise you to stay tuned among our pages in order not to miss the next news regarding the second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. And you, however, what do you think of this new promotional poster? Tell us your opinion about it, as always, in the space provided below.