TV Shows

Actress Cecilia Romo is hospitalized due to the coronavirus

April 5, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Mexican actress Cecilia Romo was hospitalized in Mexico City for coronavirus (Covid-19), this after testing positive for the new virus.

It was Claudia González Romo Edelman, her daughter, who through social networks gave the unfortunate news and asked that they pray for her, in addition, she regretted not being able to be by his side at the moment, since she resides in New York.

Please ask for prayer for my mom who is hospitalized for Covid-19. He has delicate lungs and arrhythmia. I have never asked this group for anything, but now my heart melts from being in NYC and not being able to travel or being close, "shared the actress's daughter.

Cecilia Romo has participated in different projects on the big screen, as well as on the girl, among which "El Segundo Airee", "Cadenas de Amargura", "Vivis a destiempo", "Mujeres Asesinas" and "I swear that you love".

In addition, he has also participated in theater, in plays such as "La Jaula de las Locas" and "Hello, Dilly!".

Mom is an extraordinary woman. An actress who is in a novel right now. A fighting woman and a very wise soul named Cecilia Romo. Please ask for a prayer, "added her daughter to the post.

. (tagsToTranslate) Coronavirus (t) Covid-19

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.