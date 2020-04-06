Actress Cecilia Romo is hospitalized due to the coronavirus

Share it:

The Mexican actress Cecilia Romo was hospitalized in Mexico City for coronavirus (Covid-19), this after testing positive for the new virus.

It was Claudia González Romo Edelman, her daughter, who through social networks gave the unfortunate news and asked that they pray for her, in addition, she regretted not being able to be by his side at the moment, since she resides in New York.

Please ask for prayer for my mom who is hospitalized for Covid-19. He has delicate lungs and arrhythmia. I have never asked this group for anything, but now my heart melts from being in NYC and not being able to travel or being close, "shared the actress's daughter.

Cecilia Romo has participated in different projects on the big screen, as well as on the girl, among which "El Segundo Airee", "Cadenas de Amargura", "Vivis a destiempo", "Mujeres Asesinas" and "I swear that you love".

In addition, he has also participated in theater, in plays such as "La Jaula de las Locas" and "Hello, Dilly!".