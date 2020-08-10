Act-Age, it's over: Weekly Shonen Jump decrees cancellation after the manga's arrest

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the conclusion of Demon Slayer, The Promised Neverland and Haikyu !!, Weekly Shonen Jump was hoping for Jujutsu Kaisen and Act-Age to achieve new overwhelming successes. If the former is ready with an anime, the latter has met a mocking and cruel fate due to the bad deeds of his mangaka, Tatsuya Matsuki.

The screenwriter, who composes a duo with the designer Shiro Usazaki, was arrested for harassment last week and this has led to measures also being taken on Act-Age. Shueisha had published a note a few days ago announcing the measures she would take, and today, Monday, August 10, they finally arrived.

Adventure over for Kei Yonagi in show business: Act-Age will be canceled on the spot. The chapter that will be published in the issue of Weekly Shonen Jump out tomorrow will therefore be the last. Shueisha communicated via social media that she cannot postpone such an event and that, after talking with the designer, this choice was mandatory. The arrest of screenwriter Tatsuya Matsuki makes it impossible to continue the manga.

Both Viz Media and MangaPlus have announced that the latest upcoming Act-Age chapter will not be released on their platforms. The manga will therefore be truncated and without a real ending, waiting for news on the publication of the last volume.