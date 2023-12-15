Absolute Duo Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Production companies nowadays are aiming their material squarely toward young adults (16–23 years old). The Your Name film, which was well-received by adolescents and young adults, is an example of a successful experiment in this area.

Absolute Duo is a manga series illustrated by Yū Asaba. The manga art is also inspired by Takumi Hiiragiboshi’s Japanese light novel. Media Factory has published eleven volumes of this manga series.

Absolute Duo Season 2

From January 4, 2015, to March 22, 2015, an anime series created by eight-bit studios was broadcast on Tokyo MX and Sun TV. Director Atsushi Nakayama is in charge of the show. Uesama, Mika Shimizu, Makoto Ito, Keisuke Kaminaga, Hidetake Komiya, and Kazuo Ōnuki are the producers of the program.

Twelve episodes make up Absolute Duo’s first season. These days, anime series introduces a whole new notion. For viewers, it is what makes Absolute Duo so appealing. One appealing part of the series is the quirky notion of combining a high school plot with a fictional universe.

Absolute Duo Season 2 Renewal Status

In a nutshell, no. Perhaps a lengthy response is required. Since all of the light book series were covered in the first season, we should assume that there is no more source material. This is a red flag, as you are well aware. Therefore, it seems that a second season is quite unlikely unless the eleven-volume light novel series is expanded.

Even though we are now in the year 2023, it is very unlikely that we will get any further volumes given that the previous one came out in 2016. The author could have completely given up on the series.

Additionally, the anime only received a 6.43/10 rating out of 308,364 votes on MyAnimeList. That being said, it wasn’t the best-reviewed anime. The bottom line is that 8Bit Studio is not going to waste money on a disliked anime; therefore, season 2 is very improbable. Another company, like Netflix, might potentially acquire it, however. Possibly yes.

Absolute Duo Season 2 Release Date

Everyone who has seen Absolute Duo so far is probably eagerly anticipating the return of the show for a second season. While searching the web, we wager you did not come across any precise information about the topic. Eight years after Absolute Duo Season 1 ended in March 2015, the moment has come to finally answer this crucial issue for all the fans of this anime series.

In sum, we have serious doubts about the possibility of a second season of Absolute Duo, but we also don’t rule out the renewal altogether. We understand that you’re feeling irritated. However, you must admit that knowing the truth is preferable to being in a state of illusion.

Absolute Duo Story

Tor Kokonoe decides to attend Koryo Academy, a high school where aspiring peacekeepers train by engaging in combat using weapons called Blaze. During the freshman day qualifying ceremony, pupils are required to pass a fight to enroll in the school.

Since Tor’s Blaze appears as a shield instead of a melee weapon, he is considered an outlier among his classmates. The school has a unique structure where kids are paired together. A Scandinavian female with silver hair named Julie Sigtuna is Tor’s roommate.

Absolute Duo Cast

Tor Kokonoe Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Ricco Fajardo (English)

Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Ricco Fajardo (English) Julie Sigtuna Voiced by: Nozomi Yamamoto (Japanese); Bryn Apprill (English)

Voiced by: Nozomi Yamamoto (Japanese); Bryn Apprill (English) Tomoe Tachibana Voiced by: Ayaka Suwa (Japanese); Whitney Rodgers (English)

Voiced by: Ayaka Suwa (Japanese); Whitney Rodgers (English) Miyabi Hotaka Voiced by: Ayaka Imamura (Japanese); Ashleigh Domangue (English)

Voiced by: Ayaka Imamura (Japanese); Ashleigh Domangue (English) Lilith Bristol Voiced by: Haruka Yamazaki (Japanese); Caitlin Glass (English)

Voiced by: Haruka Yamazaki (Japanese); Caitlin Glass (English) Sakuya Tsukumo Voiced by: Yui Horie (Japanese); Felecia Angelle (English)

Voiced by: Yui Horie (Japanese); Felecia Angelle (English) Rito Tsukimi Voiced by: Yukari Tamura (Japanese); Jennifer McDaniel (English)

Voiced by: Yukari Tamura (Japanese); Jennifer McDaniel (English) Imari Nagakura Voiced by: Haruka Tomatsu (Japanese); Michelle Rojas (English)

Voiced by: Haruka Tomatsu (Japanese); Michelle Rojas (English) Aoi Torasaki Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae (Japanese); Anthony Bowling (English)

Voiced by: Natsuki Hanae (Japanese); Anthony Bowling (English) Ryutaro Tatsuno Voiced by: Yoshihisa Kawahara (Japanese); Tyson Rinehart (English)

Voiced by: Yoshihisa Kawahara (Japanese); Tyson Rinehart (English) Equipment Smith Voiced by: Tomomichi Nishimura (Japanese); Kent Williams (English)

Voiced by: Tomomichi Nishimura (Japanese); Kent Williams (English) Silent Diva Voiced by: Ai Kayano (Japanese); Dawn M. Bennett (English)

Voiced by: Ai Kayano (Japanese); Dawn M. Bennett (English) Sarah Voiced by: Nozomi Nishida (Japanese); Alex Moore (English)

Voiced by: Nozomi Nishida (Japanese); Alex Moore (English) Dark Ray Disaster Voiced by: Takuya Eguchi (Japanese); Joel McDonald (English)

Disaster Voiced by: Takuya Eguchi (Japanese); Joel McDonald (English) Tempest Judge Voiced by: Satoshi Hino (Japanese); J. Michael Tatum (English)

Voiced by: Satoshi Hino (Japanese); J. Michael Tatum (English) Grave Phantom Voiced by: Kentarō Itō (Japanese); Chris Rager (English)

Voiced by: Kentarō Itō (Japanese); Chris Rager (English) Momo Kibitsu Voiced by: Mami Uchida (Japanese); Leah Clark (English)

Absolute Duo Season 2 Plot

Season 2 has no approved source material, and neither have the producers revealed any plot spoilers. Therefore, it is impossible to predict what will happen in Season 2. It is possible to make educated guesses about season 2 based on the first season’s finale.

Season one concluded with it being quite evident that Julia and Toro share an adversary. However, retaliation from him has so far been elusive.

Since getting even with that person has been Toro’s top priority, season two will presumably see the couple training to become stronger, identifying the killer, and exacting their vengeance. More exciting fight scenes and potentially deadly new characters might be in store for Season 2.