A professional Overwatch team recreates its real headquarters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

It is more than demonstrated that the potential of Animal Crossing: New Horizons When it comes to designing truly imaginative environments, it is practically unlimited. Without being Minecraft, it is a place with enough variables to transfer real locations or other video games with ease. This has now been demonstrated in Shanghai Dragons, one of the most popular teams on the Overwatch competitive scene.

With a worked video, the team wanted to show how the headquarters where they train and prepare to compete at the highest level are inside. It is also where they rest and entertain.

The overwhelming collection of decorative elements that can be obtained in the Nintendo Switch video game and the possibility of introducing custom designs allow us to faithfully recreate the appearance of the team headquarters.

Inside the game, we have seen almost everything recreated, including complete maps of games like The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, but outside the game, it gets even more interesting because it has even inspired works like that of this animator who merged this franchise with Pokémon giving us a dream combination.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is going to be with us for a long time and something tells us that part of its potential is still hidden. Read this report to know a little more. We also hope that the title will be progressively expanded with new content through special events, expansions, and more. We are going to have a vacation on the island for years before a new installment lands before us.