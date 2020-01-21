A photo shows the interface of the PlayStation 5 Dev Kit?

Share it:

A photo appeared on Reddit that appears to show the supposed interface of the Dev Kit PS5. It is not clear whether the shot is authentic or not, in any case it is material that is making the community discuss a lot.

The source claims to work for a large studio already in possession of the PlayStation 5 Dev Kit and according to him "this is the first ever photo of the PlayStation 5 UI ever published on the web". The author reiterates the absolute authenticity of the image, which shows some Debug features and very few other options, many have raised doubts by pointing out a UI very similar to that of PS4, but also in this case there is a ready answer: "it is normal, the interfaces of the Dev Kits are often not very elaborate, they must be clear and functional, not aesthetically incredible."

They obviously remain many doubts on the truthfulness of what is reported, which we therefore invite you to take with due precautions pending further details. Over the weekend, information about the presentation of PlayStation 5 and the launch lineup of PlayStation 5 was also leaked, which could also include Legendz of Sony Santa Monica, the new IP of the authors of God of War. Will it be true? We will find out (maybe) in the coming weeks.