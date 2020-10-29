A ONE PIECE theory is debunked: no, Black Maria is not Yamato’s mother

With a work as vast as ONE PIECE it is easy to formulate theories. Shadows, similarities in traits, idioms and other things can lead to creating links that will be confirmed sooner or later by Eiichiro Oda officially in the pages of the manga or in the many extras he produces. One of these theories concerns one kinship between Yamato and Black Maria.

So far we knew that Yamato is Kaido’s daughter, a confession that has certainly shocked many. For now it is not known who the girl’s mother is and this has therefore given rise to many theories. Many fans of ONE PIECE have pointed the finger at Black Maria. The member of Tobi Roppo appears in the black and white pages of the manga with light hair and eyes, similar to those of Yamato. Furthermore, his size is comparable with that of Kaido.

With what was revealed by Oda between the chapters of the manga, this ONE PIECE theory could also prove true. However, the negative answer to this degree of kinship between Yamato and Black Maria is hidden in the SBS of volume 97. Revealing the data of Tobi Roppo, we learn that yes Black Maria is 8.20 meters high, enough to be comparable with Kaido, but he’s only 29 years old.

While not excluding that she is Kaido’s recent lover, she is not old enough to be Yamato’s mother. In fact, Kaido’s daughter is at least 30 years old, having already been present in the flashback of 20 years earlier during the death of Kozuki Oden. However, another relationship could not be excluded: maybe the two are sisters or cousins, but only other revelations in the next stories of ONE PIECE they will be able to confirm it.