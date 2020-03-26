A new play dedicated to the My Hero Academia epic has been announced

Share it:

The one of My Hero Academia is one of the most important manga / anime productions of the last few years, a franchise that in a short time has been able to gather around millions and millions of fans who have contributed to the realization of countless parallel works, including video games, films, gadgets and many more. even more.

In particular, over the past few months the new film dedicated to the franchise and the fourth season of the animated production have ended up on the lips of all fans, both creatures that have proved to be great successes. Well, another thematic work has now been revealed on Twitter that will translate into a real theatrical production. In truth, it is not the first time that the brand has been involved in similar initiatives, but unfortunately some of these have failed due to the Coronavirus, which has led to the cancellation of numerous themed events and shows.

Apparently, however, there is already planning for the future and, in fact, the official website of My Hero Academia "The Ultra Live" has announced the preparation of a new theatrical show to be held from 17 to 26 July in Tokyo Dome City. According to what has been revealed, the production will go to deal with the events seen during the attempted rescue of Bakugo after the latter had been kidnapped by some Villains, but according to what was declared the work will also present unpublished characters that will enrich the story.

