A new Funko POP shows us Baron Zemo’s design

In recent days it was announced that the shooting of Falcon and The Winter Soldier has concluded. Waiting to see a new trailer dedicated to the Disney + series, we recommend this Funko POP focused on character of Baron Zemo.

In fact, we know that during the episodes of the show the character played by Daniel Bruhl will also make an appearance. Some Twitter users and in particular @DisFunko then shared some pictures of the Funko POP by Barone Zemo, merchandise that had not yet been officially announced. Find a photo in the tweet present at the bottom of the news, in the image we can see that Baron Zemo will have his iconic mask, together with a jacket and gloves of the same color as the hood.

Recall that the series will make its debut on Disney + in the course of 2021, the official release date has not yet been confirmed, due to the continuing delays caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, but fans of Marvel’s works are eager to find out how the events of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, who will have to challenge the American government, will continue for the inheritance of title of Captain America. If you are looking for more rumors about the show, here is a photo of the protagonist on the set of Falcon and The Winter Soldier.