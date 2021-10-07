A Former Disney Star “Maitland Ward” Will Take a Turn in Her Career To Become a Porn Actress

A former Disney star has just taken a radical turn to her career. Actress Maitland Ward will integrate in the 90s the cast of the series Boy Meets World (known in Latin America as Learning to Live ). She will also have her first leading role in a porn movie titled “Drive”.

“They asked me to be a part of this, and I thought, “I never knew there was something about adults or pornography or whatever was done so well”. So the 42-year-old woman who played Rachel McGuire told Touch Weekly in the program that the mouse chain will be transmitted from 1993 to 2000.

According to her, it was the quality of the script that convinced her to participate in the project. “I read the script and thought, “This is very, very well written. This has so many themes and only my character is very different from everything I’ve portrayed before”. She said in statements released by Metro News.

“I really feel that quality things and hot sexual things can be together, and I really want that,” said Ward, who also had roles in the movie “White Chicks” as well as “Where are the blondes?” And “The Rules of Engagement” series.

“Drive” directed by the porn star Kayden Kross is divided into five parts and will be released on October 4.