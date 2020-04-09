A family recreates the introduction of The Simpsons without leaving home

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

These days each one does what he can to cope with the boredom of the quarantine to which the epidemic of COVID-19 has subjected us, but what of this family that you are going to see is another level.

Twitter user Joel Sutherland has published a video on his profile in which he recreates with great humor, and with his family, the iconic introduction sequence of the animated series The Simpson.

Quarantine creativity level 💯 https://t.co/1dFFaXzRx7 – TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) April 8, 2020

The creativity of these Canadians has been such that they have even shared their video from the official account of the series on Twitter and have caught the attention of Al Jean, the showrunner of The Simpsons.

Social isolation, day 23. Children: We are bored What can we do? Wife * cleaning the basement *: What are we going to do with these The Simpsons costumes for Halloween that we only wore once? I:

Sutherland is not the only The Simpsons fan who has decided to take advantage of this free time in isolation to create a tribute to the series. Recently another follower has decided to create a themed shirt with the characters of the series for each of the Australian Football League teams.

In related news, we recently learned that Disney + plans to add the option to view most of The Simpsons episodes in 4: 3 format to recover many of the visual jokes that have been lost along the way by adapting all episodes to the panoramic format. 16: 9.