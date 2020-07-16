70 years after the Maracanazo in Uruguay, the greatest epic in World Cup history: the Calvary of the Brazilian goalkeeper and the wound he left in Pelé

Share it:

Ghiggia sealed the result of the historic match

Two hundred thousand spectators, historical record of attendees in the then new Maracana stadium of Rio de Janeiro, built for that 1950 World Cup, they witnessed an unexpected event, the victory of the Uruguayan team 2-1 against the Brazilian, that just by drawing would have been champion at home, in what is considered the greatest epic in the history of the maximum tournaments between national teams, and that generated suicides and a complex that the Verdeamarelos could only divest themselves eight years later, when With the emergence of Pelé, they were able to win their first Cup in Sweden, in Sweden 1958.

"It was when I saw my father cry for the first time, in the Maracanazo of UruguayAnd in front of a radio, I promised him that I was going to win the World Cup with Brazil, ”said King Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, who always says that this defeat marked his childhood.

The Brazilian team, wide favorite in a tournament with fewer teams, given the costs of travel from Europe and political issues (such as the return of the refusal of some South American teams to compete in the previous World Cup, prior to the Second World War in France in 1938 ; or the Argentine absence, for which there are different versions, from politics to soccer), had some prominent figures, especially striker Ademir. And in the final Foursquare, he had won by goals to Sweden (7-1) and Spain (6-1), so he came to the last meeting with a point of advantage (at that time the winner was computed two) on Uruguay, which had tied with Spain (2-2) and had narrowly beaten Sweden (3-2).

Uruguay was already world champion in the first tournament played in the field of FIFA in 1930 and had not participated in the following two (Italy 1934 and France 1938). He also had two Olympic titles (which by agreement between FIFA and the International Olympic Committee are counted as World Cups and that is why his light blue shirt today has four stars) in 1924 and 1928, and eight America's Cups. And he came to that definition with what was fair and therefore, everyone bet that Brazil, as a local, and needing just a draw, would be the champion.

However, Brazil's broad candidacy was not entirely justified. In the last three confrontations between the two teams for the Río Branco Cup, a few months after the start of the World Cup, everything had been very even. Brazil had won 2-1 and 1-0 and Uruguay, 4-3, although in São Paulo, which indicated that winning in the Maracana did not seem impossible.

"Contrary to what is said, I don't think it was that much of a surprise. We were even and we were not afraid of them and we thought that we could win that game despite the triumphalism we saw. If there was a team that we respected a lot it was Argentina, which in those years had some tremendous players, "said the celestial goalkeeper of that match, Roque Gastón Máspoli to this journalist for the collection "The World Cups", which appeared in 1994.

However, such was the favoritism of Brazil in that match, that the Uruguayan leaders themselves seemed to settle for a decent result, with phrases to the players in the dressing room as "We are Gardel if they don't score more than three goals" or "They're done, guys." In turn, a diplomatic delegation from the Uruguayan embassy asked the players to have "a worthy defeat." However, the burly team captain, Obdulio Varela, locked up his companions and harangued them with a historic phrase referring to all these previous manifestations: "Outsiders are wooden, on the court we are eleven against eleven".

Schiaffino achieved partial equality



Uruguayan coach Juan López Fontana himself had prepared a defensive scheme, but Varela played down the importance to the rest of the players: “Juancito is a good man, but now he is wrong. If we play to defend ourselves, the same thing will happen to us as to Sweden or Spain ”. Left back Schubert Gambetta, on the other hand, had lain down on the massage table and ended up taking a nap. The players did not seem to feel the same as the managers.

The newspaper "O Mundo" had put that day on its cover "Brazil world champion 1950", the Maracanã stadium dawned decorated with banners in Portuguese that said “Tribute to the world champions” and the national authorities had minted commemorative coins with the names of the footballers of the national team, a musical band had everything ready to play the local national anthem once the referee whistled the end of the game and Five hundred thousand T-shirts saying "Brazil world champion 1950" had already been sold.

The party, contrary to what was expected by the public that prepared a great party, did not have the process of the previous ones. Brazil attacked but collided against the strong celestial defense or against the safe goalkeeper Máspoli and the first half ended without goals, and if that tie already favored the locals, 2 minutes into the second half they took the lead through Friaça, although Varela managed to partially overshadow the celebrations by taking the ball with his hands and placing it under his arm to claim the English referee George Reader an advanced position, but since they did not understand each other (neither the Uruguayan spoke English, nor the British, Spanish) it seemed a dialogue of the deaf, but it was so that the celestial captain managed to cool the rostrum.

In the 21st minute, there was the Uruguayan draw that raised doubts in the stands, when Alcides Ghiggia escaped from the right end, he tried to finish the goal, but ended up giving the ball to Juan Alberto Schiaffino, who beat local goalkeeper Moacir Barbosa.

From that moment, and although the draw favored him to obtain the title, the Brazilian team launched into the attack pushed by the public, although Uruguay continued to defend itself well and approached each time with greater danger to the Brazilian goal when at 34 minutes, Ghiggia He combined with Julio Pérez, who returned the ball to him, and this time, when it seemed that he would repeat the first goal, instead of handing the pass to Oscar Cotorra Míguez, who was the scorer, he shot directly into the goal after beating his marker Bigode . Barbosa, the goalkeeper, understood otherwise and left the first post free, where Ghiggia got the ball to enter.

Perhaps the most remembered goal in the history of Uruguayan football, reported almost alone by Carlos Solé for Radio Sarandí, forever marked the author and the goalkeeper who suffered from it. In the celebrations, Míguez (his teammate in Peñarol) questioned Ghiggia for not having given him the pass for his goal, because he was alone and in the middle. "Leave it like that, Cotorra, where the ball went is fine," he replied. Barbosa, the defeated goalkeeper, lived the rest of his days between the sadness of defeat and the shame to which he was subjected due to that simple sporting error, although in the worst case scenario.

Without money and marginalized and held responsible for a defeat that injured the sports pride of the Brazilians, he became a Maracaná stadium and when the stadium's arches were changed from the wooden poles by the metal pipes, he asked to take the old ones, without nobody understood why, and proceeded to burn them. Tabaré Cardoso, from the well-known murga “La Catalina”, dedicates a song to him that bears his name and tells of the hard road he had to go through until his death (they did not allow him to enter the Scratch rallies because they said he brought bad luck).

Pablo Perdigao, in his exceptional book “Anatomy of a defeat”, tells how this stumbling marked his childhood and that for years he dreamed that Ghiggia was approaching to finish off the second goal in the final and that he warned Barbosa to be careful, but time and time again the ball was introduced in the arc and the Uruguayans ended up celebrating.

With a stadium in silence, and the Uruguayan team resisting the last useless local attacks, the Uruguayan players and the few journalists and fans who had attended the game almost fell asleep when after a cross in the visiting area, Mono Gambetta took the ball with both hands at the far post, within his own area, though he immediately yelled "It's over !!" Then he explained that he saw the referee in front when he whistled the end.

The feat had been consummated. The Uruguayan players embraced in solitude, before a silent Maracana. Ghiggia was carried on litters, and the Frenchman Jules Rimet, president of FIFA, who had left his box when the game was 1-1 to go down to the tunnel and walk the meters necessary to appear on the pitch and deliver the Cup, did not understand the general silence until he realized what had happened. He had prepared his speech only in Portuguese, in tribute to the sure champions, so the final ceremony was at full speed and with no more than a few short congratulations: "I was alone, with the Cup in my arms, and without knowing what to do, and in the melee I discovered the Uruguayan captain, Varela, and almost secretly handed him the golden statuette and shook his hand without being able to say anything to him."

After the game, all of Brazil, but especially Rio de Janeiro, was plunged into absolute sadness. The late Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano related that Varela, after spending time with his colleagues, and of a difficult nature, preferred to move away from those leaders who did not believe in the team, to mix with the Cariocas in bars and taverns, until understanding their bitterness. Reason was not lacking to avoid meeting with their leaders: upon returning to Montevideo, they self-awarded gold and silver medals for the world champion players.

Schiaffino, author of the first goal and a brilliant performance in Italian football playing for Milan and Rome between 1955 and 1962, went on to say that "we played ten times more and the Brazilians beat us in nine".

The defeat against Uruguay marked Brazilian soccer so much, that although for a few more games he continued to wear the white shirt, he completely banished it to go to use a few years later and definitively the verdeamarela with blue pants and white stockings, and only in 1992, the Brazilian Confederation (CBF) took advantage of a friendly against Uruguay in Campina Grande (in the northeast) to claim the first time for the 1950 runners-up, giving them a medal. That match ended with the Uruguayan triumph 2-1 (the same as in the Maracanazo) and it was the first time that the celestes won on Brazilian territory since that time in the World Cup.

While Uruguay was crowned world champion in Rio de Janeiro, in Buenos Aires, River faced San Lorenzo when the classic stopped and the result of the match in the Maracana was announced by the speakers. The applause broke out and Wálter Gómez, a great Uruguayan striker for River, was carried on his shoulders, between tears.

Gómez was able to be part of that Uruguayan champion team, but he was suspended for a year due to a brawl in which he was sent off, which in turn led to his passing to the Millionaires from Nacional de Montevideo being made just that season.

Over the years, in one of the many tributes he received in life (a song, "Chronicles of Solitude", by Larbanois and Carretero, they tell of his goal and begin with the account of the match by Carlos Solé), Ghiggia released a phrase for the story: "only three people managed to silence the Maracana: (Frank) Sinatra, the Pope and me."

The Uruguayan team would lose the undefeated just in the semifinal of the fifth World Cup, in Switzerland 1954 (did not participate in Italy 1934 or France 1938), falling 4-2 in overtime against Perenc Puskas's Hungary. Brazil would twist its history in Sweden in 1958 and would definitely stay with the Jules Rimet Cup by winning it for the third time in Mexico 1970.

The popular Uruguayan singer Jaime Roos recounts that Uruguayan epic of the Maracanã in 1950 with his remarkable song "When Uruguay plays": "Vamo´ / Vamo’up the Celeste / Vamo '/ From the hill to Bella Unión / Vamo' / As the Negro Boss says // Those outside are made of wood / let the show begin".

THE PARTY STATISTICS

July 16, 1950, Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Referee: George Reader (England), Assistants: Arthur Ellis (England) and George Mitchell (Scotland).

Brazil: Barbosa, Augusto, Juvenal, Bigode; Bauer and Danilo; Zizinho, Jair; Friaça, Ademir and Chico. DT: Flavio Costa.

Uruguay: Morepoli; González; Gambetta, Tejera, Andrade; Varela; Pérez, Schiaffino; Ghiggia, Míguez, Morán. DT: Juan López Fontana.

Goals: 47m Friaça, 66m Schiaffino, 79m Ghiggia.