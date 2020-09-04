5 curiosities about the protagonist of The Terrifying Adventures of Sabrina

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the news of the cancellation of The Terrifying Adventures of Sabrina by Netflix, and the petition to renew Sabrina for part 5, one of the actresses with the most uncertain future seems to be the protagonist of the show, Kiernan Shipka, popular with fans for its naturalness on set.

Good reviews from audiences and critics weren’t enough The Terrifying Adventures of Sabrina to find a new “home” (just a few days ago the real Spellman house, set of the series, was demolished) despite the insistent rumors of the interest of HBO Max.

Although her show is hanging by a thread, the young Kiernan Shipka remains one of the most interesting emerging actresses on the American scene, and it will certainly not be difficult for her to search for new roles. Precisely for this reason, it seems useful to us to get to know the interpreter of the teenage witch more closely Sabrina Spellman. Here are some curiosities about her!

His background : Kiernan was born on November 10, 1999. Her father, John Young Shipka is a construction contractor, while his mother, Erin Ann, has always looked after little Kiernan and her sister at their home in Chicago, Illinois. Already in 2006 the Shipka family moved to The Angels , to follow the ambitions of the very young actress.

: Kiernan was born on November 10, 1999. Her father, is a construction contractor, while his mother, Erin Ann, has always looked after little Kiernan and her sister at their home in Chicago, Illinois. Already in 2006 the Shipka family moved to , to follow the ambitions of the very young actress. The first roles : and it is in 2006 his first part in a TV series, with a small role in the series Detective Monk . But its true consecration takes place in 2007 , when he enters the cast of the highly acclaimed Mad Men , in the role of Sally Draper , the daughter of the protagonist Don Draper ( Jon Hamm ). Participation in Mad Men was a real launching pad for her career for Shipka.

: and it is in 2006 his first part in a TV series, with a small role in the series . But its true consecration takes place in , when he enters the cast of the highly acclaimed , in the role of , the daughter of the protagonist Don Draper ( ). Participation in Mad Men was a real launching pad for her career for Shipka. I premi : after being nominated four times, between 2009 and 2012, for the Young Artist Awards , in 2014 it was included by Time on that year’s “25 Most Influential Teenagers” list, and by IndieWire among the “20 actors under 20 to keep an eye on”.

: after being nominated four times, between 2009 and 2012, for the , in 2014 it was included by on that year’s “25 Most Influential Teenagers” list, and by among the “20 actors under 20 to keep an eye on”. Hobbies : Kiernan has been practicing ballroom dance since the age of 5, and is passionate about Muay Thai.

: Kiernan has been practicing ballroom dance since the age of 5, and is passionate about Muay Thai. The passion for Italy and the relationship with Christian Coppola: Although Shipka does not publish many updates on her relationships on the web, being a very private girl, in 2019 we learned of her relationship with Christian Coppola, belonging to the legendary family of directors Coppola, and also committed to building a career in the world of film directing. The two were photographed during a vacation in Roma, where they also shot a commercial for Fendi, in a remake of Roman holidays. Shipka herself then confirmed the relationship with Coppola, and declared her love for Italy and the Eternal City.

How many curiosities did you know about the young actress? Let us know in the comments!