47 Meters Down 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

47 Meters Down 3—where is it at the moment? British director Johannes Roberts debuted the first 47 Meters Down in 2017, and in August 2019, he will release the sequel, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, in cinemas. James Harris and Mark Lane co-produced the two features, which were written by Ernest and Robert Riera.

The original 47 Meters Down starred Claire Holt and Mandy Moore as sisters Lisa and Kate, who are underwater with sharks and try to save their sanity. As its protagonists explore a metropolis under the waves, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged delivers a whole new tale.

Shark attacks on people and the effects of submerged bodies of water on human vision and communication form the basis of the series’ idea.

The 47 Meters Down cast includes Nia Long, Brianne Tju, Sophie Nélisse, and Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne, as well as Sistine Rose Stallone, daughter of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, and actress Corinne’s mother, Jamie Foxx, herself an Oscar winner. This is the first feature film for both Foxx and Stallone.

The original 47 Meters Down made more than $56 million from a mere $5.3 million in production costs. The public’s apparent obsession with shark films bodes well for 47 Meters Down: Uncaged’s box office performance. What follows is a synopsis of 47 Meters Down 3.

47 Meters Down 3 Release Date

There has been no official approval for “47 Meters Down 3” as of yet. In the end, the choice will be based on how much money “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” made. Although it may take some time, “47 Meters Down 3” is expected to be granted since the films aren’t particularly costly to create and can quickly recoup their expenditures.

Given that the sequel to 2017’s ’47 Meters Down’ was released two years later, we may anticipate the third installment hitting theaters in the summer of 2024. Steven Spielberg has shown again and again that this is the ideal season for massively successful shark films.

47 Meters Down 3 Cast

Sophie Nélisse, Brianne Tju, Corinne Foxx (daughter of Jaime Foxx), Sistine Stallone (daughter of Sylvester Stallone), and many more are among the various actors included in ’47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ compared to the original cast of Claire Holt and Mandy Moore.

We wouldn’t be shocked if a whole new cast is brought in for ’47 Meters Down 3′, with some of them making their big screen debuts as Corinne and Sistine did this time around.

47 Meters Down 3 Plot

It is safe to assume that the third installment of 47 Meters Down will continue the story of bewildered people and ravenous sharks, as the previous two films did. What follows is likely to be a tale of youthful heroes and heroines in search of adventure in a beautiful setting.

However, whether producers want to increase the budget and broaden the franchise’s scope or maintain the same narrative formula in 47 Meters Down 3 is still up in the air.

47 Meters Down 3 Crew

Johannes Roberts has directed both “47 Meters Down” and “47 Meters Down Uncaged,” and he and Ernest Riera co-wrote the screenplay. James Harris and Mark Lane served as producers, while Mark Silk shot the films. Tomandandy, a New York City pair, composed the score for both films.

It seems like there’s a consistent staff working on the films, so it’s safe to assume that ’47 Meters Down 3′ will use the same cast and crew. If the first two films are successful, the third should be as well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvXjx8SZbv8&pp=ygUWNDcgbWV0ZXJzIGRvd24gdW5jYWdlZA%3D%3D

47 Meters Down: Is it based on a true story?

There is no real-life inspiration for either 47 Meters Down or 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. During their Mexican vacation, sisters Lisa (Mandy Moore) and Kate (Claire Holt) go cage diving in the hopes of seeing some marine life.

Everything goes wrong as soon as the cage’s rusted, unsafe winch snaps and the animals fall 47 meters to the ocean below. Their oxygen supply is low, they can’t communicate with the guys on the boat due to a poor signal, and sharks are all around them.

Tom and Eileen Lonergan, a married American couple who went scuba diving together but ended up abandoned at sea, are the closest real-life examples. Their harrowing story served as inspiration for one of the finest shark films, Open Water, and they were assumed dead after their disappearance.

Regarding 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, chronicles the exploits of a gang of teens who go scuba diving in pursuit of submerged Mayan artifacts, only to come under the attack of a school of white sharks.