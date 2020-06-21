3dSen: the program that turns NES games into 3D lands on Steam

Share it:

Six months after launching the VR version of 3dSen, Geod Studio's digital forges arrive on Steam to publish the software that manages to transform the scenarios of the old NES games into three dimensions in the Early Access version of 3dSen.

In development for more than five years, 3dSen promises to convert video games from the game library Nintendo Entertainment System to donate to the glorious titles console 80s a whole new depth, converting the graphics sector through a 2.5D engine that adds a three-dimensional effect to every digital scenario.

The early access version of the program is compatible with seventy licensed and homebrew video games for NES and is available at 7.37 euros on Steam, with a 10% launch discount (already applied and displayed on the Valve store) which will be active until 9 July.

The launch video of 3dSen's Early Access phase represents the progress made by the Geod Studio team in these five years and shows some titles recreated by the three-dimensional engine of the program, including Metroid, Adventures of Lolo, Mega Man, Castlevania, Super Mario and Contra, each with a different "degree of depth" linked to the perspective and shot originally adopted by their respective developers.