30 Coins Season 3 release date, cast, storyline, trailer release, and everything you need to know

30 Coins (30 each monedas, originally title) is a mystery horror-themed Spanish television series. It was designed specifically for HBO European by Lex de la Iglesia. Lubex de la Iglesia collaborated with Jorge Guerricaechevarría upon the writing, which entailed tasks such as camera operation and script writing.

The narrative revolves around Father Vergara, an exorcist. The church exercises its authority to decree his exile to Pedraza, a secluded and diminutive Spanish village. Father Vergara anticipates that his adversaries will be incapable of detecting him in this secluded area.

The inaugural two seasons of the suspense series 30 Coins were well received by viewers. Nobody can predict the potential of Season 3, despite the proverbial notion that three is an enigmatic number.

The premiere of the first season of the sitcom on HBO Euro took place on November 19, 2020, and the second season premiered on October 23, 2023. As the time between seasons is substantial, it is rational to anticipate that the the third season will be made public as soon as possible, should it be renewed.

The following information regarding the third season of “30 Coins” supplements the ever-expanding body of knowledge: plot, premiere date, choices for viewing, and spoilers.

30 Coins Season 3 : release date

It appears that no formal announcement surrounding the third season for the television series has been made as of this writing. It is crucial to exercise caution, despite the fact that the subsequent period is still in its early stages and the necessary information is currently being collected and evaluated before authorizing another installment.

Notable is the fact that three years elapsed between the initial as well as subsequent seasons. Although there is a potential for production to be impeded in the following season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more probable that the program was put on hold throughout that time frame.

According to reports, there was a certain level of delay in the negotiation process concerning the agreement terms concerning thespian Paul Giamatti, that was cast in the role of Christian Barbow to a subsequent season.

In light of everything with which we must contend, we anticipate that Season 3 will pass considerably more quickly should another cycle materialize. Season 2 for 30 Coins premiered in October; therefore, any Season 3-related information could become available in 2024.

30 Coins Season 3 : Cast

The renowned animated film 30 Coins welcomes back several characters from previous seasons for the third season. The subsequent members are making their return to the cast:

Eduard Fernández has been cast in the character of Padre Manuel Vergara.

Elena continues to be portrayed by Megan Montaner.

Miguel Nigel Silvestre reprises his role as Paco.

The return of Macarena Gómez as Merche.

Petón Nieto assumes his former role as Sargento Lagunas once more.

Cardinal Santoro is once again portrayed by Manolo Solo.

Javier Bódalo, in his capacity as Antonio, reprises his role.

Salcedo is reprised by Nuria González.

Enrique is once again portrayed by Manuel Tallafé.

As Najwa Nimri Haruka, she reprises her role.

30 Coins Season 3 : Trailer Release

The producers of 30 Coins have not yet released a teaser for the show’s upcoming season, stating, “We regret that no trailer is available at this time.” However, the entirety of the Season 1 teaser is accessible to the audience through Amazon Prime.

30 Coins Season 3 : Storyline

In the mysterious and disquieting domain of 30 Coins, a expelled clergyman struggles with inner conflict while residing in a secluded Spanish village. This engrossing drama is both written and directed by the renowned nightmare expert lex de la Vega (creator of “The Last Circus” and “The Day that Killed the Beast”).

The narrative constructs an atmosphere of dubious credibility and superficial perceptions that are deceiving. The series consists of an aggregate of eight episodes, wherein the narrative delves into the odyssey of Father Vergara (portrayed by Eduard Fernández).

Furthermore, apart from his exorcist status, he exhibits further attributes as an a former combatant or a former prisoner. The church appoints him to the position of parish vicar in a secluded town in Spain.

However, Vergara’s turbulent past resurfaces, bringing together long-standing adversaries and setting off a series of peculiar occurrences. As the plot develops, an unlikely alliance is established, spearheaded by the mayor Paco (Pedro Angel Silvestre) and local veterinarian Elena (Megan Montaner), both of whom are resolved to uncover the truth.

The Crusintel for Mystery is an ill-fated coin that acts as the central element of a global conspiracy, which results in an alteration of the truth. Steve Matthews, along with with HBO Latin America, oversees the series’ development alongside Miguel that it’s Salvat, Tony Root, Álex de la church, Carolina Bang, or Pokeepsie Films. Jorge Guerricaechevarría and Álex de la Origen collaborated on its composition.

“30 Coins” presents a compelling narrative that skillfully interweaves elements of horror, mystery, and intrigue against the serene yet unsettling setting of a remote Spanish village. Following the events of the previous season, Christian Barbrow effectively prevented the divine wrath by guiding several hundred individuals, including himself, into an alternate realm via an antiquated UFO.

In doing so, he circumvented the Eye of God’s impending devastation of reality. Despite the apparent devastation of the show’s original universe, only a select few protagonists were able to traverse between worlds: Vergara, who Elena, Paco, Mercedes-Benz, or Santoro.

To what extent does Christian Barbrow perceive his final destination as gratifying? If not and he might contemplate resuming round 2 in an endeavor to summon the Eye of God.

The production’s ability to elicit both astonishment and mesmerization exemplifies a sophisticated approach toward mature horror.

The potential for a third season to be produced is highly intriguing, provided that the television series maintains positive levels of viewership and continues to captivate its audience.The potential of the narrative to engender subsequent horror encounters reminiscent of H.P.

Lovecraft suggests the presence of an expansive fabric that demands further examination. Regardless of the course of the plot, our hunch that Padre, our beloved ghost hunter, will return with more incredible exploits, may allow us to hold our forecasts true.

The broad reception of “30 Coins” could potentially inspire the creation of pretentious horror stories, given that loyal enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the subsequent installment of this supernatural epic.

The opportunity to become even more engrossed in a gripping horror story presents the possibility of an exhilarating journey, testing the boundaries of horror programming while providing audiences with a captivating and unsettling viewing experience.